Posted in: Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, newlitg

Absolute Deluxe Hardcover Delays In The Daily LITG, 21st October 2026

Absolute Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman Deluxe Hardcover Delays In The Daily LITG, for the 21st of October 2026

Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Absolute Deluxe Hardcovers was the most read story yesterday on Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, John Cassaday's Original Art Collection At Auction

LITG two years ago, Fight Over Peach Momoko

LITG three years ago, Ultimate Spider-Man

LITG four years ago, The Wolverines Of Krakoa

LITG five years ago, Saturday Night Lasso

LITG six years ago, filming under COVID-19 in Los Angeles and Greendale

LITG seven years ago, Jonathan Hickman's plans played back

And Superman was going through the change.

LITG eight years ago, Halloween was ending.

And Quicksilver didn't make it back for Endgame.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lee Weeks , Batman artist.

, Batman artist. Comic book inker Rags Morales .

. Paul Levitz , former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer.

, former president and publisher of DC Comics, Legion writer. Thundercats comics writer and Illuminati president Ford Lytle Gilmore .

. Owner & Manager at Cosmic Monkey Comics, Adam Healy .

. Comic book creator Jeff Morris .

. Captain America and Punisher 2099 artist Tom Morgan.

Dexter's Lab, Justice League, Scooby Doo and Marvel Comics Presents inker Jeff Albrecht

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!