Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Superman, brainiac

Absolute Flash #17: A New Name, New Powers, New Crossover (Spoilers)

Absolute Flash #17 by Jeff Lemire and Haining, with a New Name, New Powers and a New Crossover coming... (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Flash #17 finally gives Wally West a superhero name, while confirming new powers.

Jeff Lemire and Haining expand Absolute Flash’s abilities, pushing Wally deeper into his evolving powerset.

Absolute Flash #17 hints at a new crossover, with Absolute threads converging across titles.

Absolute Superman fallout may reshape Absolute Flash next.

Absolute Flash #17 by Jeff Lemire and Haining is published today by DC Comics, and seventeen issues in, Wally West finally get a superhero name, as we explore more of his abilities…

A healing factor and a new codename. Only took a year and a half…

It's not the only new power this Absolute Flash is exploring.

More Flash Powers unlocked.

And it turns out there may be another crossover coming.

In Absolute Superman, Braniac was exploring the origins of Absolute Superman in Smallville, as well as the life of Lex Luthor, someone he knows could be a great asset for their cause, courtesy of the Absolute Mirror Master from Absolute Flash…

And tracking down that name.

With a familiar belt buckle to boot. The Absolute Lex Luther, with a full head of hair.

Then in Absolute Superman, we saw Absolute Brainiac quit Al Ghul, visiting the Absolute Lex Luthor, with an absolutely idyllic rural lifestyle…

And choosing a more familiar look to approach the Absolute Lex Luthor with.

Absolute Superman #16 by Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra

Brainiac is trying to start up the old Luthor/Brainiac team-up. But it seems that in a world without Superman (until a lot later), we got a very different Lex Luthor. One with hair, for starters.

Place your bets: Which Absolute American President slapped Brainiac? Was it President Hillary Clinton? This is another parallel universe, of course… one in which Lex Luthor is happy enough.

Time to take the mask off… and go all Killing Joke on Lex Luthor.

Torturing him in the most effective way possible. Holding his eyes open…

… and then killing his family with chainsaws. Is that enough to turn the Absolute Lex Luthor into a new member of their Absolute Evil Justice League? Is this what Brainiac has for Thawne to deal with? Or maybe the old Kent farm? Absolute Flash #17 by Jeff Lemire and Haining is published today by DC Comics,

Absolute Flash #17 by Jeff Lemire, Haining

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