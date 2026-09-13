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Absolute Green Arrow #5 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week
Absolute Green Arrow #5 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics List This Week on Bleeding Cool
Article Summary
- Absolute Green Arrow #5 leads Bleeding Cool's most anticipated comics list, topping weekly pull-list interest for September 2026.
- Nightwing #142, Detective Comics #1113, and Daredevil #7 follow close behind in a DC-heavy weekly top tier.
- New launch issues like Batman Day: Batman of Two Worlds #1 and Absolute Cassandra Cain #1 may rise once on sale.
- The ranking draws from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest across major weekly comic releases.
Absolute Green Arrow #5 takes the lead in this week's Fifty Most Anticipated Comics list on Bleeding Cool, followed by Bad Seeds tie-ins Detective Comics and Nightwing, before Marvel's Great New Hope, Daredevil. Launch issues always suffer on this chart, so expect Batman Day: Batman Of Two Worlds, DNX, Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer and Absolute Cassandra Cain to do better once on sale.
- Absolute Green Arrow #5 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Nightwing #142 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Detective Comics #1113 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Daredevil #7 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Batman / Superman: World's Finest #55 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Batman Day 2026: Batman of Two Worlds #1 — DC Comics — $2.99
- Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 — DC Comics — $4.99
- X-Men #37 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Uncanny X-Men #35 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Avengers: Armageddon #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- New Titans #39 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Batwoman #7 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Lobo #7 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Wonder Woman #37 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Marc Spector: Moon Knight #8 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #22 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Deathstroke: The Terminator #7 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Catwoman #91 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Superman Unlimited #17 — DC Comics — $4.99
- G.I. Joe #26 — Image Comics — $3.99
- DNX #1 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Queen in Black #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Spider-Man: Long Way Home #3 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Dark Knights of Steel II #3 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Redcoat #20 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Monstress #64 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer #1 — Image Comics — $4.99
- DC x Sonic the Hedgehog: The Metal Legion #5 — DC Comics — $3.99
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #145 — Image Comics — $3.99
- End of Life #8 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark #3 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Red Roots #5 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #12 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- X-Men: Outback #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar #3 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Civil War: Unmasked #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- The Savage Sword of Conan #16 — Titan Comics — $6.99
- Witchblade #25 — Image Comics — $5.99
- Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #2 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- DIE: Loaded #9 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Marvel Mangaverse: Arcane Avengers #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Viking Moon #4 — Image Comics — $3.99
- The Hab #4 — Bad Idea Comics — $5.99
- Power Rangers Unlimited #3 — BOOM! Studios — $4.99
- Regicide #2 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Hornsby & Halo #16 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Ofiusa #1 — Image Comics — $4.99
- Star Trek: The Last Starship #11 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Creepshow #1 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Something Epic #15 — Image Comics — $3.99
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 9th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?