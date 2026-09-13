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Absolute Green Arrow #5 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics This Week

Absolute Green Arrow #5 Tops The 50 Most Anticipated Comics List This Week on Bleeding Cool

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #5 leads Bleeding Cool's most anticipated comics list, topping weekly pull-list interest for September 2026.

Nightwing #142, Detective Comics #1113, and Daredevil #7 follow close behind in a DC-heavy weekly top tier.

New launch issues like Batman Day: Batman of Two Worlds #1 and Absolute Cassandra Cain #1 may rise once on sale.

The ranking draws from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest across major weekly comic releases.

Absolute Green Arrow #5 takes the lead in this week's Fifty Most Anticipated Comics list on Bleeding Cool, followed by Bad Seeds tie-ins Detective Comics and Nightwing, before Marvel's Great New Hope, Daredevil. Launch issues always suffer on this chart, so expect Batman Day: Batman Of Two Worlds, DNX, Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer and Absolute Cassandra Cain to do better once on sale.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 9th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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