Posted in: Bad Idea, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, anticipated titles, newlitg

Absolute Green Arrow #6 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Absolute Green Arrow #6 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with Absolute Flash and Nightwing right behind

Article Summary Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday is led by Absolute Green Arrow #6, with Absolute Flash #20 and Nightwing #143 close behind.

DC dominates the upper ranks with Detective Comics, World's Finest, Action Comics and more Bat-family and Superman titles.

Marvel breaks through with Uncanny X-Men #37, Avengers: Armageddon #5, Moon Knight, Miles Morales and Halloween specials.

The weekly Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday chart tracks League of Comic Geeks pull-list interest, not confirmed sales.

DC Comics owns the opening stretch with Absolute Green Arrow #6 revealing the real identity of the Longbow Hunter, Absolute Flash #20, Nightwing #143 and Detective Comics #1114. Marvel's first real punch is Uncanny X-Men #37 in sixth place, followed by Avengers: Armageddon. More titles from Image, IDW, Dark Horse, Bad Idea, Boom, Dynamite and Titan nibble at the top fifty, but Absolute and Bat-family pull-list inertia still drives the top of the chart, dotted with Halloween specials.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a 100,000-subscriber base, with over 100 retailers using its services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 21st of October 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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