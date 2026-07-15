Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow

Absolute Green Arrow Extends Its Range From Six To Twelve Issues

Absolute Green Arrow Extends Its Range From Six To Twelve Issues, announced by Pornsak Pichetshote

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow is expanding from its originally planned six-issue run to a 12-issue maxiseries at DC.

Writer Pornsak Pichetshote confirmed the Absolute Green Arrow extension on Instagram as the series tops charts.

Pichetshote credits the Absolute Universe’s success under Scott Snyder and DC’s bold approach for the series growth.

With Absolute Green Arrow #3 out now, the newly added issue #7 is expected to arrive around November or December.

With Absolute Green Arrow #3 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque out today, with all sorts of Absolute Universe debuts, as the series continues to top the charts it appears in, writer Pornsak Pichetshote announced on social media that the series was, like Absolute Martian Manhunter, going to extend from it's initrially scheduled six issues, to twelve. Will there be any more? Well, that's something to aim for. Pornsak posted the following on Instagram (handles replaced by names)'

"No matter how many people talked about it, I wasn't prepared to believe it. I mean, I wasn't prepared to believe this book would even exist, because back when I was a DC Comics employee, the company felt nowhere near bold enough to publish something like this. But that's a testament to how successful the Absolute Universe is under Scott Snyder 's leadership and the care of our amazing editors. And honestly, just how bold DC right now is willing to be in general. In any event, Rafael Albuquerque & I couldn't be more excited to keep working with Marcelo Maiolo, Jeff Odman, Katie Kubert and Sabrina Futch on more Absolute Green Arrow! And of course, thanks to all the amazing readers and fans who've embraced this book in a way I could have never have guessed. It means more than you know. Much more to come from here…"

With #3 out today, expect #7 to be out in November or December…

Absolute Green Arrow #3 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

After the horrifying events of last issue, Dinah must capture the Green Arrow Killer as she finally finds Oliver Queen's protégé Roy Harper. But as the killer's attacks intensify and Dinah discovers the unsettling effect they're having on Star City, Harper's trail takes her on a journey darker and more twisted than she ever imagined. 7/15/26 $4.99

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