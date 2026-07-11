Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Rebellion / 2000AD, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, Armageddon, captain america, fantastic four, invincible, nightwing, Titans

Absolute Green Arrow & Flash: Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics Next Week

Absolute Green Arrow #3 and Absolute Flash #17 lead the Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics published next Wednesday

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #3 tops the Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics, with Absolute Flash #17 close behind.

DC Comics dominates next week’s pull list, sweeping the top four with Nightwing and World’s Finest also surging.

Image’s Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #11 beats Marvel’s X-Men, while Avengers: Armageddon stays in play.

The Top 50 Most Anticipated Comics reflects pull-list buzz, reader interest, and direct market momentum for July 15, 2026.

DC Comics sees Absolute Green Arrow and Absolute Flash, along with Nightwing and Batman/Superman: World's Finest, to take the top four of the fifty most anticipated comics of the week for Wednesday, with Image Comics' Invincible: Battle Beast beating out Marvel's X-Men and the Armageddon books…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 15th of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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