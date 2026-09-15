Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, Absolute Wonder Woman, green arrow, wonder woman

Absolute Green Arrow For President? It Could Have Happened (Spoilers)

Absolute Green Arrow For President? It Could Have Happened... Maybe (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #5 suggests Oliver Queen once considered a presidential run in the Absolute Universe.

A flashback shows Oliver being pushed to schmooze with Hector Hammond as his political ambitions take shape.

Count Vertigo appears to back Absolute Green Arrow with foreign financing, raising major political questions.

Oliver Queen’s ties to Hammond may explain why Veronica Cale’s Absolute Justice League marked him for death.

We have met the Absolute President Of The United States Of America back in Absolute Wonder Woman #4, briefly, from the back. It's not Donald Trump. But definitely not Kamala Harris either. It is presumably someone placed there by Jack Grimm and working with Veronica Cale… if The Joker could even be bothered with that kind of position, of course.

But in tomorrow's Absolute Green Arrow #5 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque, it seems that, courtesy of a flashback, Oliver Quinn himself was considering a run for the position, and being persuaded to schmooze with Hector Hammond.

With the Absolute Count Vertigo egging him on. And providing foreign financing as well. Not sure how well that would go down…

And while the Absolute Justice League brought together by Veronica Cale used the Absolute Hawkman to kill Oliver Queen as a result of his dealings with Hector Hammond as a sweetener to bring him on board, might there have been other reasons, such as a potential Presidential run? One, you know, where he cares about things like the working class? Not much room for that in the Absolute Universe. No matter who is or is not the Absolute Green Arrow. Absolute Green Arrow #5 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque is published by DC Comics tomorrow. Is it Merlyn? Yes… and no. We have a Schrödinger's Arrow…

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #5

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A/CA) Rafael Albuquerque

WHO WILL BE SACRIFICED? At the mercy of Hector Hammond, Black Canary and the Green Arrow Killer finally bear witness to the depraved horrors Hammond has been hiding. But when a horrible sacrifice evens the odds…will Dinah have traded one threat for an even more terrifying danger? $4.99 9/16/2026

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