Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow, Armageddon, bestseller
Absolute Green Arrow Leads This Week's Top 10 Bestselling Comics List
Absolute Green Arrow beats Armageddon in This Week's Top 10 Bestselling Comics List
Article Summary
- Absolute Green Arrow #6 tops This Week's Top 10 Bestselling Comics List, outselling Avengers Armageddon by two-thirds.
- DC and Marvel split the Top 10 Bestselling Comics List evenly, with five charting titles each from the week's sales.
- Absolute Flash, Detective Comics, Nightwing and Batwoman help DC dominate key spots in This Week's Top 10 list.
- The Wednesday-to-weekend comics chart uses actual ComicHub store sales data from 120 to 150 direct market retailers.
Absolute Green Arrow leads this week's Top 10 Bestselling Comics List, selling two-thirds more than Miracleman-taunting Avengers Armageddon. And twice as much as Absolute Flash. DC take five, Marvel take five,
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Wednesday-To-Weekend Comic Book Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Absolute Green Arrow #6
|DC
|Pornsak Pichetshote
|Rafael Albuquerque
|4.99
|100
|2
|Avengers Armageddon #5
|Marvel
|Chip Zdarsky
|Delio Diaz
|4.99
|58.1
|3
|Absolute Flash #20
|DC
|Jeff Lemire
|Haining
|4.99
|48.1
|4
|Detective Comics #1114
|DC
|Tom Taylor
|Jeff Spokes
|4.99
|45.3
|5
|Amazing Spider-Man Halloween Special #1
|Marvel
|Justina Ireland
|Mike Hawthorne
|4.99
|42.3
|6
|Nightwing #143
|DC
|Dan Watters
|David Lapham
|4.99
|37.4
|7
|Uncanny X-Men #37
|Marvel
|Gail Simone
|Juan Frigeri
|4.99
|36.5
|8
|Batwoman #8
|DC
|Greg Rucka
|Dani
|3.99
|34.2
|9
|Doomquest #5
|Marvel
|Ryan North
|Francesco Mobili
|4.99
|32.9
|10
|Miles Morales Spider-Man #3
|Marvel
|Bryan Hill
|Nico Leon
|4.99
|30.5
The Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestsellers is compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders.
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA