Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, Absolute Green Arrow, anticipated titles, daredevil, flash, green arrow, nightwing
Absolute Green Arrow Tops Fifty Most Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
Absolute Green Arrow #4 and Absolute Flash #18 joining Nightwing, Daredevil and more in the fifty most anticipated comic books out this Wednesday…
- Absolute Green Arrow #4 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Absolute Flash #18 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Nightwing #141 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Daredevil #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Batman / Superman: World's Finest #54 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Invincible Universe: Battle Beast #12 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Uncanny X-Men #34 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Avengers: Armageddon #3 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- New Titans #38 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Lobo #6 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Wonder Woman #36 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Batwoman #6 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #21 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Deathstroke: The Terminator #6 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Superman Unlimited #16 — DC Comics — $4.99
- G.I. Joe #25 — Image Comics — $4.99
- Thor #800 — Marvel Comics — $6.99
- Catwoman #90 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Queen in Black #3 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- If Destruction Be Our Lot #4 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Spectacular Spider-Man: Brand New Day #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Redcoat #19 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Dark Knights of Steel II #2 — DC Comics — $4.99
- Gunslinger Spawn #57 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Ultimate Impact: Reborn #4 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Punisher vs. Spider-Man #2 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Inglorious X-Force #8 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- The Walking Dead Deluxe #143 — Image Comics — $3.99
- End of Life #7 — DC Comics — $3.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #11 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Bishop #3 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Queen in Black: Defenders of Light and Dark #2 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- The Last Driver #1 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Bug Wars: The Coming of The Wardoom #1 — Image Comics — $4.99
- The Lucky Devils #9 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Captain Marvel: Dark Past #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- What If…? Runaways #1 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Alien: King Killer #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- The Darkness #7 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Spider-Man / Hulk: Fire and Brimstone #1 — Marvel Comics — $5.99
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge – Echoes of the Empire #5 — Marvel Comics — $4.99
- Hornsby & Halo #15 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Only the Savage Are Left #3 — Dark Horse Comics — $4.99
- M1: Monster Racing League #3 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Adventure Time #16 — Oni Press — $4.99
- Kaya #36 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Star Trek: The Last Starship #10 — IDW Publishing — $4.99
- Something Epic #14 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Nights #20 — Image Comics — $3.99
- Dispatched #2 — Ignition Press — $4.99
The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 22nd of July 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?