Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker

Absolute Joker Reveals New History In Absolute Batman #25 (Spoilers)

Absolute Joker Reveals a New History in tomorrow's Absolute #Batman 25 (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Joker finally clashes with Batman in Absolute Batman #25 as their long-promised showdown begins at Grimm Manor.

The Joker’s Cave mirrors a twisted Batcave, hinting Absolute Joker has a far deeper and stranger history than expected.

Absolute Batman #25 sets up bigger Joker mysteries, with Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M poised to expand his dark empire.

Tomorrow sees the 775,000+ ordered Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta blowing away Marvel's Midnight releases for October… as the long-promised physical confrontation between Batman and The Joker in his Dragon form kicks off. And as promised, it's in the Joker's Cave at Grimm Manor…

And along with the dinosaur skeleton and the giant "Liberty" one-cent coin, there are also glass frames with costumes, just like the classic DCU Batcave. Except these aren't Batman and Robin costumes, not even Batgirl and Batwoman. This lets us know that the Joker is even older than we thought, well past the young-child form we saw in the original Arkham Asylum in Absolute Batman: Ark-M.

Roman legion, Japanese samurai, Polish hussars? That's going back millennia… will more be revealed in Absolute Batman: Beyond Ark-M out next month? Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published tomorrow by DC Comics. Odds are there will be plenty of copies (and plenty of covers) around to choose from.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman?

$5.99 10/28/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman? $5.99 10/28/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN BEYOND ARK-M #1

(W) Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri (A/CA) Francesco Francavilla

SCOTT SNYDER AND FRANK TIERI DIVE INTO THE DISTURBING ORIGIN OF PROFESSOR PYG, AND THE JOKER'S WORLDWIDE ARKS! In Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1, we took you inside the darkest recesses of Ark M…now prepare to see what's beyond! As the Joker surveys his empire of Arks, learn what terrible secrets and bone-chilling shocks lurk within them! Do you dare join the maniacal superstar team that brought you the Ark M Special (Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri) as we uncover what other horrible challenges and bloodcurdling surprises await the Absolute Dark Knight? Do you dare not to? $4.99 12/16/2026

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