Absolute Lois Lane Wants Absolute Clark Kent On His Knees This Week

Article Summary Absolute Lois Lane demands Absolute Clark Kent kneel before her in this week's Absolute Superman #2.

Discover the significance of "fique di joelhos" in Absolute Superman's thrilling storyline.

Dive into the quirky British slang and cultural references influencing Absolute Superman's plot.

Action-packed conflicts and surprising threats from Peacemakers unfold in Absolute Superman #2 by Aaron and Sandoval.

Absolute Lois Lane wants Absolute Clark Kent on his knees in front of her in Absolute Superman #2 from DC Comics this week. And that is Absolute canon as well, just two months in.

And, yes, "fique di joelhos" is "get on your knees" in Portuguese. Brazilian Portuguese, that is. Of course, Absolute Superman might want to know what "chuff" means in English before he starts throwing it around all willy-nilly.

That's English English, I mean. Where, in phrases such as "tight as a gnat's chuff", the word is referring to the vulva or the vagina. Which also leads to the expletive "chuffing", used in phrases such as "chuffing hell". I'm not sure whether Absolute Superman knows that or not, but one would have thought that his AI suit might have mentioned it in passing. As Sol seems to want to comment on everything else going on. Named after the Earth's sun perhaps, as opposed to the red sun of Krypton? We will see.

Haven't we had enough symbiote sentent suits at this stage? We've only just come out of another Venom War… and this one seems to be getting a little bit handy…

And threatening Lois and Clark are more Peacemakers than James Gunn had ever dreamed of. Maybe we are getting a Clone War instead. Absolute Superman #2 by Jason Aaron and Rafa Sandoval is published this week from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #2

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Rafa Sandoval

The Lazarus Corporation sent their most battle-hardened crew of Peacemakers to locate the mysterious fugitive interfering with their mining operations–but they weren't expecting one motor-mouthed, iron-willed woman to be the one to finally get the cuffs onto him! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/04/2024

Don't you mean "chuffs"?

