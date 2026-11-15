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Absolute & Midnight Lead The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Absolute Flash and Midnight second issues lead the Top 50 Anticipated Comics for this coming Wednesday

Article Summary Absolute Flash #21 tops the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday, with Absolute titles roaring back into focus.

Marvel’s Midnight line surges right behind, as Midnight Spider-Man #2, X-Men #2, and Fantastic Four #2 rank high.

DC stacks the chart with Nightwing, Detective Comics, Wonder Woman, Superman Unlimited, and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest.

The weekly Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday is based on League of Comic Geeks pull-list data and reader interest.

We were missing Absolute titles last week, but Absolute Flash #21 rushes in to fill the void of anticipated comic books this week, with the new-look Absolute Cyborg as well as the second issues of Marvel's Midnight titles right behind…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 18th of November 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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