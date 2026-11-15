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Absolute & Midnight Lead The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday

Absolute Flash and Midnight second issues lead the Top 50 Anticipated Comics for this coming Wednesday

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Article Summary

  • Absolute Flash #21 tops the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday, with Absolute titles roaring back into focus.
  • Marvel’s Midnight line surges right behind, as Midnight Spider-Man #2, X-Men #2, and Fantastic Four #2 rank high.
  • DC stacks the chart with Nightwing, Detective Comics, Wonder Woman, Superman Unlimited, and Batman/Superman: World’s Finest.
  • The weekly Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday is based on League of Comic Geeks pull-list data and reader interest.

We were missing Absolute titles last week, but Absolute Flash #21 rushes in to fill the void of anticipated comic books this week, with the new-look Absolute Cyborg as well as the second issues of Marvel's Midnight titles right behind…

No. Title Publisher Price
1 Absolute Flash #21 DC $4.99
2 Midnight Spider-Man #2 Marvel $4.99
3 Midnight X-Men #2 Marvel $4.99
4 Nightwing #144 DC $4.99
5 Detective Comics #1115 DC $4.99
6 Midnight Fantastic Four #2 Marvel $4.99
7 Batman / Superman: World's Finest #57 DC $3.99
8 New Titans #41 DC $3.99
9 Fantastic Four #19 Marvel $4.99
10 Chainkata #1 Image $3.99
11 Wonder Woman #39 DC $4.99
12 Marc Spector: Moon Knight #10 Marvel $4.99
13 Lobo #9 DC $3.99
14 Batwoman #9 DC $3.99
15 Deathstroke: The Terminator #9 DC $3.99
16 Punisher #10 Marvel $4.99
17 G.I. Joe #28 Image $3.99
18 DNX #5 Marvel $4.99
19 D'Orc #10 Image $3.99
20 Superman Unlimited #19 DC $4.99
21 X-Orcists #1 Marvel $4.99
22 Gambit: Wanted #4 Marvel $4.99
23 Catwoman #93 DC $3.99
24 If Destruction Be Our Lot #6 Image $3.99
25 W0rldtr33 #22 Image $3.99
26 Punisher vs. Spider-Man #5 Marvel $4.99
27 King Spawn #61 Image $3.99
28 Gunslinger Spawn #60 Image $3.99
29 The Walking Dead Deluxe #149 Image $3.99
30 End of Life #10 DC $3.99
31 Tomb of Apocalypse #4 Marvel $4.99
32 X-Men: Incursions #1 Marvel $4.99
33 Star Wars: The Fall of Kylo Ren #4 Marvel $4.99
34 Black Panther / Namor: Doomed #3 Marvel $4.99
35 Witchblade #27 Image $3.99
36 Viking Moon #5 Image $3.99
37 Sabrina the Teenage Witch #2 Oni $4.99
38 Ofiusa #3 Image $4.99
39 Hellboy in Hell: Nothing But Blood #2 Dark Horse $4.99
40 Hornsby & Halo #17 Image $3.99
41 Star Trek #2 IDW $4.99
42 Head Lopper #2 Image $7.99
43 A Mischief of Magpies #3 DSTLRY $8.99
44 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #5 DC $3.99
45 The Eye Collector #6 Image $4.99
46 Creepshow #3 Image $3.99
47 Power Rangers: Green #4 Boom $4.99
48 Something Epic #17 Image $3.99
49 Conan the Barbarian: Tides of the Tyrant-King #3 Titan $4.99
50 Fort Psycho #4 Oni $5.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 18th of November 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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