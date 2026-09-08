Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Image | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Creature Corps, Curt Pires, jok, pokemon, the boys

Absolute Pokémon Meets The Boys in Curt Pires & JOK's Creature Corps

Absolute Pokémon Meets The Boys in Creature Corps #1 by Curt Pires and JOK, launching from Image Comics in December 2026

Article Summary Creature Corps #1 launches from Image Comics on December 2, 2026, pitching a wild Pokémon meets The Boys comic concept.

Curt Pires and JOK team for a satire-soaked sci-fi series set after time broke and Calamity Creatures changed Earth.

Former teen champion Dusty Gotem returns to Creature Corps to save his injured mother and chase the title once more.

The oversized debut promises '90s nostalgia, brutal deconstruction, a $4.99 first issue, trading card game hooks, and variants.

Curt Pires of Fireborn and Lost Fantasy, and JOK of 51 and In Hell We Fight are launching a new comic book series from Image Comics in Creature Corps #1, described as Pokémon meets The Boys, on Wednesday, the 2nd of December, and in the upcoming Image solicits. Oh, and it even has an Absolute Batman cover too…

"In 1999, time broke and the Calamity Creatures arrived. Creatures from a desolate tomorrow, it took mankind no time to start battling them, and even less time for it to turn into the largest for profit sporting event since the UFC: Creature Corps. Dusty Gotem was 14 years old when he became Creature Corps world champion… and then walked away in disgust. Seventeen years later, he's in hiding—until a time quake strikes and leaves his mother injured with massive medical bills. There's only one way to save her: reunite his team and become the Creature Corps world champion again. Let the games begin."

"I'm beyond grateful that retailers and readers made Fireborn one of the biggest books of the spring, and now I'm ecstatic to be back at Image Comics with Creature Corps to lay claim to the winter," said Curt Pires. "This is a big, bold, audacious idea that unites '90s nostalgia with deconstructionist satirical insanity. And we've got it all: a giant-sized first issue for just $4.99, a TCG component, and a stunning array of covers from industry-leading artists. Creature Corps is just getting started. Jump aboard." Absolutely….

Cover A by JOK

Cover B by JOK Booster Bundle Variant

Cover C by Jarret Hartnell

Cover D by JOK Japanese Video Game Magazine variant

Cover E by Blank Sketch

Cover F by Tyler Kirkham

Cover G by Flops

Cover H by Jae Lee Standard Cover Variant

Cover I Absolute Batman Homage 1:25 copy incentive by JOK

Cover J Japanese Virgin Foil 1:50 copy incentive by JOK

Cover K Cornerbox Variant 1:75 copy incentive by Flops

Cover L Jae Lee Virgin Gold Foil 1:100 copy incentive

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!