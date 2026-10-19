Posted in: Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Arrow

Absolute Spoilers For Absolute Green Arrow #6, Under The Hood…

Absolute Spoilers For Absolute Green Arrow #6 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque, as we go under the hood...

Article Summary Absolute Green Arrow #6 finally reveals the true Green Arrow Killer after weeks of fan speculation and fake-outs.

Malcolm Merlyn was only one Longbow Hunter, confirming there was another player behind the Absolute Green Arrow mystery.

A tragic history becomes central to the big Absolute Green Arrow #6 twist.

Absolute Green Arrow #6 teases a deeper explanation plus a major DC debut to come.

"Half the people who read this will be excited to find out who the Absolute Green Arrow is, a quarter will hate who the Absolute Green Arrow is, and another quarter will be mixed." – Pancho

This week sees the publication of Absolute Green Arrow #6 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque. And while the previous issue revealed that the Longbow Hunteer killing all the billionaires in the fashion of Oliver Queen was not that man raised from the dead as a zombie avenger, but Malcolm Meryln…

… it turns out that there was more than one Absolute Green Arrow Longbow Hunter running around killing billionaires. Which is handy, as Malcolm Merlyn soon met his match…

Killed on a Wednesday by Absolute Solomon Grundy. But in the words of Yoda in The Empire Strikes Back…

…."there is another." You provide a target, while keeping the real bullseye off the board…

Pretty obvious it may be, but it has kept folks guessing all month, with Absolute Green Arrow #6 the most anticipated comic book of the week. Which means running one of these before we go any further…

As well as the solicitation, just to be sure. No one going further than risk can complain about spoilerage, and I ask anyone who shares this further to maintain a Spoiler Warning…

Absolute Green Arrow #6 by Pornsak Pichetshote, Rafael Albuquerque

Green Arrow. Black Canary. Solomon Grundy. Hector Hammond. Their paths violently converge in a bloody finale one of them won't walk away from as the identity of the Green Arrow Killer is finally revealed. But it's only the first of many surprising revelations as the stage is set for the next audacious chapter in the saga of the newly extended Absolute Green Arrow.

Okay, you only have yourself to blame now. As the green hood comes off…

And the "camera" does a 180-degree flip.

In the Absolute Universe, Connor Hawke was the estranged son of Oliver Queen, abandoned by his father, which he regretted later in life but he never attempted to make contact with Connor, likely out of shame. That he had a son was not known, but he did tell his ex-girlfriend, Dinah Lance. Oliver entrusted his former friend Mia Dearden with contacting Connor, if Oliver were to die, to collect his inheritance in secret. It was Mia who told Connor that Oliver wanted him to have the drug "Miraclo" in an abandoned mansion, followed by Dinah Lance. Later, seeing the Longbow Hunter about to shoot Dinah. Connor shot at him, believing that the Longbow Hunter had killed his father…

The Longbow Hunter survived due to his costume being armoured, then shot Connor with a poisoned arrow.

Connor Hawke quickly succumbed to the toxin and died.

And we definitely saw the body,

Or that's how it played out, at least, all in Absolute Green Arrow #2. For the rest, well Absolute Green Arrow #6 is out on Wednesday and may provide you with a longer explanation for what actually did happen, as well as the famous DC Comics organisation making its Absolute debut as well…

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