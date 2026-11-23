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Absolute Wonder Woman #26 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics On Wednesday

Absolute Wonder Woman #26 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics List This Wednesday In Comic Book Shops

Article Summary Absolute Wonder Woman #26 tops Wednesday’s Top 50 Anticipated Comics, leading a DC-heavy chart in comic shops.

Batman 2026 Annual #1, Superman #44 and Justice League Unlimited #25 keep DC dominant near the top.

Marvel’s biggest draws include Amazing Spider-Man #1004, Uncanny X-Men #39, Thor #803 and Jean Grey #1.

League of Comic Geeks pull data powers the rankings, tracking reader interest across print, digital and more.

Absolute Wonder Woman #26 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with the Batman 2026 Annual and Superman right behind. Marvel's first real punch is The Amazing Spider-Man #1004, followed by Uncanny X-Men, Thor #803, the launch of Jean Grey #1, Venom #2 and a cluster of crossovers. Image brings in Void Rivals, Terminal, Monstress, Feral, Capes and The Last Driver. Boom, IDW, Titan, Dynamite and others nibble with licensed books and specials. Absolute and Batman pull-list inertia still drives the top of the chart…

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 25th of November 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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