Actor Ralph Ineson Announced As Lead For New Scriptic Game

Ralph Ineson will be playing the lead role in a brand-new video game being developed by BAFTA-nominated game studio Scriptic

BAFTA-nominated game studio Scriptic has announced that their latest video game will have Ralph Ineson taking on the leading role. According to the team, this unannounced game will be set in a near-future Britain, offering a new interactive narrative experience from an original IP, in which they will be "exploring the controversial concept of predictive policing." The game will have you play the role of a detective investigating individuals "flagged by an algorithm for crimes they haven't yet committed." Sinc the game has no title, it also has no date, so we really don't have much else to go on as to how far in development they are, beyond the fact that the image here shows they've at least filmed parts of it. We have a couple of quotes below from both parties about the project as we basically sit back and wait for details.

"When we founded Scriptic, our vision was to create truly immersive storytelling experiences – ones where the player is at the center of deeply moving, lifelike narratives," said Nihal Tharoor, CEO and Co-Founder of Scriptic. "As our studio has grown, we've endeavored to push the boundaries of narrative games, crafting stories that play upon players' consciences, and collaborating with world-class talent, like the incredible Ralph Ineson, whose inimitable depth made him the perfect person to play the complex role of our main character's partner."

"It has been an incredible experience working with Scriptic to bring this multifaceted story to life," said Ralph Ineson. "This story digs into the increasingly blurred lines between safety and ever-present surveillance in today's world. In playing the protagonist's partner, I saw an opportunity as an actor to evoke an internal conversation within players that makes them ponder their own intrinsic beliefs, prompting them to determine the fate of the accused, with my character as their sounding board, which was a very powerful experience. Over the years, I've been drawn to roles in video games because it challenges me to explore a character through a number of different lenses, and I think players will find that this story has many unexpected layers to it."

