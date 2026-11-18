Posted in: Comics, Oni Press | Tagged: adventure time, valentine's day

Adventure Time Gets A Valentine's Day Special In February

Adventure Time Gets A Valentine’s Day Special In February by Kevin Alvir, Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, JustaSuta, Beck Kubrick and more

Article Summary Oni Press releases Adventure Time Valentine’s Special: Head Over Heels #1 on 10 February 2027, a 48-page one-shot for $7.99.

The Adventure Time Valentine’s Day special features stories starring Bubbline, Finn, Ice King, LSP, and Joshua and Margaret.

Writers Kevin Alvir, Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, JustaSuta, and Beck Kubrick lead this romance-themed anthology.

Oni Press continues expanding its Adventure Time comics line after taking the licence, with more spin-offs including Fionna and Cake.

Oni Press, which took the Adventure Time licence from Boom Studios and has since launched new ongoing and spin-off comics, is releasing a 48-page Valentine's Day one-shot. Adventure Time Valentine's Special: Head Over Heels #1 arrives in comic shops on the 10th of February 2027, priced at $7.99. Just in time for the special day…

"Grab your candy hearts and get ready to confess your love. It's time to celebrate Valentine's Day the Adventure Time way! Whether it's Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen attending Prom, Finn accidentally confessing his love for the perfect hot dog, Ice King attempting to create the princess of his dreams (say hello to… Princess Princess! And no, she's definitely not interested in enacting a bloodless coup, what are you talking about, ha ha…), LSP trying — and failing — to throw the most bumpin' Galentine's Day ever, or Joshua and Margaret falling in l-o-v-e, you can bet you'll fall head over heels for these stories!"

The anthology is written by Kevin Alvir, Danny Djeljosevic, Brandon Hoàng, JustaSuta and Beck Kubrick, with art by Kevin Alvir, Reggie Graham, JustaSuta, Beck Kubrick and Keiko Nishijima. Cover A is by Violet Tobacco, Cover B by Trung Le Nguyen, Cover C by Keiko Nishijima, and a 1:10 variant by Billy Fowler.

"We're celebrating love the Adventure Time way with this anthology comic that's sure to tug at your heartstrings," said Oni Press Editor Megan Brown. "Do you want to celebrate Bubbline's first prom? We've got you covered! Want to explore the existential realities of falling in love with your perfect hot dog? Look no further! Brought to life by a host of incredible creators, this weird, romantic one-shot full of bite-sized stories with a candy heart is sure to remind everyone just how lovely Adventure Time can be…"

Oni Press has continued to expand its Adventure Time line since acquiring the rights, with further titles including a recent Fionna and Cake series…

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