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AEW Collision Preview: Stacked Glasgow Card for All In Go-Home

El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Collision from Glasgow with 12-man tag chaos, Mercedes Moné vs. Isla Dawn, and more before All In: London!

Article Summary AEW Collision tonight from Glasgow features a massive 12-man tag match with four teams competing in tomorrow's Trios Roulette Royale at All In: London, comrades!

Mercedes Moné faces Scotland's Isla Dawn in her final tune-up before challenging Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship at Wembley Stadium tomorrow night!

Konosuke Takeshita battles The Beast Mortos while AEW International Champion Kyle Fletcher provides commentary ahead of tomorrow's three-way title match at All In: London!

TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight will speak tonight before his Falls Count Anywhere match against Darby Allin tomorrow, and this capitalist pig expects threats and bravado, comrades!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury box at Hampden Park where I am preparing to watch the beautiful game with my old friend Kim Jong-un, who insists that he invented football in 1987. But enough about Kim's delusions—we have wrestling to discuss, and tonight's AEW Collision from Glasgow, Scotland is going to be absolutely tremendous!

You see, comrades, this is the final Collision before AEW All In: London takes over Wembley Stadium tomorrow night, and Tony Khan—that lovable capitalist pig—has loaded up tonight's show like I load up my offshore bank accounts: generously and without regard for consequences! The OVO Hydro in Glasgow will host this spectacular evening of proletarian violence at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max.

Now, I remember a time when I was negotiating with Fidel Castro and Muammar Gaddafi about forming a pro wrestling league for dictators. Gaddafi wanted to call it "Supreme Leader Smackdown," but Fidel insisted on "Revolutionary Rumble." We eventually settled the dispute through a ladder match in my volcano lair, with Steven Seagal as the special guest referee. But I digress!

Let me tell you about tonight's card, comrades, because it is packed tighter than the CIA's file on my capybara Esteban's Swiss cheese smuggling operation.

AEW World Trios Champions "Hangman" Adam Page & Brodido & Bang Bang Gang vs. The Demand & ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Lethal Twist

This massive 12-man tag team match is like watching twelve revolutionaries fight over who gets to seize the means of production first! "Hangman" Adam Page and Brodido—that's ROH World Champion Bandido and Brody King for those keeping track—will team with the Bang Bang Gang ("Switchblade" Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn) to face The Demand (Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun) and ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Lethal Twist (Jay Lethal, Blake Christian, and Lee Johnson).

According to AEW's official AEW Collision preview:

With Hangman challenging any trios team to meet himself and Brodido at Wembley Stadium for a shot at the AEW World Trios Championship, a Trios Roulette Royale was announced for The Buy In. In addition to the four teams in this 12-man tag, The Conglomeration and The Dogs will also enter the fray along with another wildcard team. Tonight, chaos will reign supreme in a huge tag match that will provide a glimpse of what we can expect tomorrow night.

Comrades, this match represents four of the seven teams competing in tomorrow's Trios Roulette Royale on The Buy In! This is the kind of chaos that reminds me of the time I hosted a United Nations summit at my palace, and everyone got into a food fight over who had the better economic system. Spoiler alert: it was definitely not the capitalists, though they did have excellent dinner rolls.

Mercedes Moné vs. Isla Dawn

Ah, Mercedes Moné, that magnificent worker who understands the value of strategic violence! She faces Scotland's own Isla Dawn tonight, just one day before challenging Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: London.

AEW tells us in the official AEW Collision preview:

Mercedes Moné is in action tonight against Scotland's own Isla Dawn, just days after viciously targeting AEW Women's World Champion Willow Nightingale's left hand in a backstage attack on Dynamite. Moné mocked Nightingale, vowing to take away both her smile and her championship at Wembley Stadium. Will Moné make another big statement at the expense of Dawn in front of her hometown?

You see, comrades, Moné viciously attacked Nightingale's left hand on Dynamite this past Wednesday, demonstrating the kind of ruthless efficiency I admire in my own secret police! She is a true revolutionary who understands that sometimes you must break a few hands to make an omelet—or in this case, to become champion. Poor Isla Dawn gets to be the sacrificial lamb in front of her own people, which reminds me of the time I had to crush a small uprising in my own province. It was unfortunate, but necessary. Also, we got excellent footage for my reality show, "Keeping Up With The Despot."

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos

"The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita faces The Beast Mortos tonight, with AEW International Champion "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher providing commentary! This is the perfect storm of athletic excellence and strategic positioning, comrades.

From AEW's official AEW Collision preview:

Tonight in Glasgow, Takeshita takes on the unpredictable Beast Mortos ahead of his AEW International Championship 3-Way battle with fellow challenger "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and champion "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher at All In: London – and Fletcher will be on commentary. Takeshita and The Beast Mortos have met only once before, in a memorable Collision match nearly two years ago that Takeshita walked away from with a hard-fought win. Does Takeshita handle business tonight as he looks to become AEW International Champion for a third time tomorrow night in Wembley Stadium?

Comrades, having Fletcher on commentary while Takeshita wrestles is like having the CIA watch me count my gold reserves—uncomfortable for everyone involved! Takeshita defeated Mortos in their only previous encounter, and he'll be looking to repeat that success. Tomorrow night, he challenges Fletcher and "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada in a three-way match for the AEW International Championship. This is the kind of competitive capitalism that I can appreciate—three workers fighting for the championship belt, which should rightfully be shared equally among them! But alas, Tony Khan and his bourgeoisie booking committee insist on this antiquated "winner take all" mentality.

Jericho, "Speedball" Mike Bailey & Komander vs. "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa, "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne & Mark Davis

Six men, all entered in tomorrow's Casino Gauntlet, will collide in trios action tonight! Jericho, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and Komander face "Psycho Killer" Tommaso Ciampa, "The Prodigy" Nick Wayne, and Mark Davis of the Don Callis Family.

AEW's official word:

With all six of these men declared for the Casino Gauntlet at All In, they'll collide in trios action tonight. We know AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo will enter the gauntlet from the #1 spot and MJF will join him at #2, but this trios match could be a preview of Sunday's chaos, as everyone hopes to have their number called in time to enter. Who leaves Glasgow with momentum heading into Wembley Stadium?

Comrades, this match is a beautiful preview of tomorrow's Casino Gauntlet chaos! Andrade El Ídolo will enter at number one, MJF at number two, and the rest of these warriors will hope their numbers get called. It's like my weekly lottery where I randomly select which of my advisors gets to keep their job—exciting and unpredictable! I once invited Charlie Sheen to one of these lotteries, and he said it reminded him of his agent's office. We had a wonderful time, and Esteban stole his watch.

Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue vs. Harley Cameron

Skye Blue of the Triangle of Madness takes on the returning Harley Cameron tonight in what promises to be a delightful display of athletic competition!

Here's what the AEW Collision preview says:

The Triangle of Madness' Skye Blue collides with the returning Harley Cameron tonight in Glasgow! What will we see from Cameron in her first match in over six weeks? What toxicity will Blue spread to try to ruin Cameron's comeback?

Comrades, Cameron returns after more than six weeks away, and Blue will try to poison her comeback like the CIA tried to poison my morning coffee—repeatedly and unsuccessfully! This is Cameron's moment to prove she still has what it takes to compete with the best in AEW's women's division. I admire her revolutionary spirit in returning from absence to fight the good fight. It reminds me of the time I returned from my "extended vacation" in Switzerland (the CIA calls it "exile," but I prefer "strategic relocation") to reclaim my presidential palace. There was significantly more gunfire involved in my return, but the principle is the same.

The Dogs in Action!

The Dogs—David Finlay, Gabe Kidd, and Clark Connors—are in action tonight, preparing for tomorrow's Trios Roulette Royale!

According to AEW's Collision preview:

The Dogs have their sights set on recapturing the AEW World Trios Championship tomorrow night when they enter the Trios Roulette Royale on The Buy-In before All In. David Finlay, Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors are back at full strength and in action tonight in Glasgow!

Comrades, The Dogs are back at full strength and hungry to recapture the AEW World Trios Championship! They are like my elite guard unit, "Los Perros de Guerra," except significantly less armed and far less likely to stage a coup. Although their opponents have not been announced, I expect The Dogs to make a statement tonight that will echo through the halls of Wembley Stadium tomorrow. It's the kind of momentum-building exercise I engage in before important diplomatic summits—though my version usually involves intimidating smaller nations and aggressive handshakes.

We'll Hear From TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight!

Finally, comrades, we will hear from TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight as he prepares for his Falls Count Anywhere match against Darby Allin tomorrow night at All In: London!

AEW's official AEW Collision preview states:

One week after burning Darby Allin with pyro and nearly breaking his neck with a chair, TNT Champion "The Jet" Kevin Knight will speak tonight ahead of the biggest and most dangerous title defense of his career – a Falls Count Anywhere match against Allin at All In: London. What does Knight have to say with a violent, vicious tour of Wembley Stadium ahead of him in less than a day?

Comrades, Knight attacked Allin with pyro and a chair last week, displaying the kind of authoritarian violence that would make even my security forces blush! Tomorrow's Falls Count Anywhere match at Wembley Stadium will be a brutal affair, and tonight Knight will speak his piece. I expect threats, bravado, and perhaps some light terrorism—the usual pre-match festivities! It reminds me of the speeches I used to give before invading neighboring territories—I mean, "engaging in peaceful negotiations with neighboring territories."

How magnificent it is, comrades, that we live in an age where workers like Knight and Allin can settle their disputes through sanctioned violence rather than tedious arbitration! If only the United Nations would adopt this model. I once suggested to Kofi Annan that we settle the Kashmir dispute through a ladder match, but he called security. His loss!

So tune in tonight, comrades, to AEW Collision at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TNT and HBO Max! Watch these magnificent athletes prepare for tomorrow's All In: London spectacular at Wembley Stadium! And remember—while Tony Khan may be a capitalist pig, at least he's a capitalist pig who gives us quality wrestling programming.

Now if you'll excuse me, comrades, Kim Jong-un is insisting that he can predict the outcome of every match tonight because he "invented sports entertainment in 1991." Esteban and I are going to need more champagne to deal with this.

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva la lucha libre!

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