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AEW Dynamite Preview: Omega and Ospreay Unite Against Callis

El Presidente reports from Baltimore on tonight's AEW Dynamite: Omega & Ospreay face the Don Callis Family, TBS Title 4-way, and C3 quarterfinals action!

Article Summary Kenny Omega teams with the Young Bucks against Don Callis Family's El Clon, Mark Davis & Jake Doyle in trios warfare, comrades!

Will Ospreay brings United Empire reinforcements Francesco Akira & Henare to battle Brian Cage, Lance Archer & Rocky Romero

Maya World defends TBS Championship in chaotic 4-way against Kris Statlander, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida

Continental Challenge Cup quarterfinals feature Nigel McGuinness vs. Hechicero and Jay White vs. Jon Moxley in capitalist pig elimination tournament!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury viewing box at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, where I have commandeered the best seat in the house by simply explaining to the arena manager that resistance would be futile. My dear capybara Esteban is beside me, munching on complimentary crab cakes – Baltimore's finest! – and we are both prepared for what promises to be an absolutely electrifying episode of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TBS and HBO Max!

Comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's this: when your enemies multiply like rabbits, you must call upon your most trusted allies. And tonight, we see this very principle playing out in professional wrestling! Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay both find themselves besieged by that capitalist pig Don Callis and his family of corporate mercenaries, and both men have summoned reinforcements for battle. It reminds me of the time I was surrounded by CIA operatives in Monaco, and I had to call in favors from both Kim Jong-un and Nicolas Maduro, who happened to be vacationing on adjacent yachts. We settled the matter over baccarat and champagne, naturally.

Tonight's Dynamite takes place with just 11 days remaining until AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium, where Omega will defend his AEW World Championship against Ospreay in what should be a spectacular display of athletic excellence. But first, these two must navigate the treacherous waters of Don Callis Family interference, much like I must navigate the treacherous waters between my private island and the mainland when the Coast Guard is feeling particularly motivated.

Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay Sitdown Interview With Renee Paquette

The tension, comrades! The drama! Renee Paquette will attempt to moderate a civilized conversation between two men who are destined to collide at Wembley Stadium, but who currently find themselves in the awkward position of accidentally helping each other. Last week on Dynamite, Ospreay called out Omega, only to be ambushed by the Don Callis Family – and Omega made the save with a steel pipe, though not before warning Ospreay it would be the last time. Ospreay, demonstrating the pride that has made him a star, said he appreciated the gesture but neither asked for nor needed the help.

With just 11 days to go until their AEW World Championship match at Wembley Stadium, Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay will sit down together with Renee Paquette tonight. Last week, Ospreay called out Omega, only to be ambushed by the Don Callis Family – and Omega made the save, but not before telling Ospreay it would be the last time he'd help him like that. Ospreay, in turn, said he appreciated it but didn't ask for or need the help. With tempers still simmering and both in action tonight, what do the two AEW World Championship Match combatants have to say to each other with less than two weeks to go?

This is the kind of revolutionary solidarity the workers must embrace, comrades! When the bourgeoisie capitalists like Don Callis attempt to divide the working class wrestlers, they must put aside their individual disputes and unite against the common oppressor! Though I suspect Omega and Ospreay will be too proud to admit this basic Marxist principle.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega & Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) vs. Don Callis Family's El Clon, Mark Davis & Jake Doyle

The Elite rides again, comrades! Omega has summoned Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson – the Young Bucks themselves – to stand beside him in battle against El Clon, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle of the Don Callis Family. This is what I call proper revolutionary organization! When I needed to reorganize my presidential guard after the unfortunate incident with the poisoned empanadas, I too turned to my most trusted comrades who had proven their loyalty through years of shared struggle and mutual profit-sharing arrangements.

Kenny Omega wants the Don Callis Family out of his business after he had to make the save for Ospreay last week on Dynamite. So on Collision, Omega called out any three members of the Callis Family to a trios match, because he'd have the Young Bucks by his side as The Elite! Standing across the ring tonight will be El Clon, Mark Davis and Jake Doyle. With their own respective All In championship matches on the horizon, can Omega and the Bucks eliminate the Callis Family from their collective path?

The symbolism here is clear, comrades! The Elite – workers who have seized the means of production for themselves – standing against the hired guns of a capitalist family! This is the class struggle made manifest in spandex and superkicks!

Will Ospreay & United Empire's Francesco Akira and Henare vs. Don Callis Family's Brian Cage, Lance Archer & Rocky Romero

Meanwhile, Ospreay has made his own international calls for support, bringing in Francesco Akira and Henare from United Empire in Japan. Ah, this reminds me of the time I needed backup for a delicate negotiation in Tokyo, and I called upon my dear friend Shinzo Abe – may he rest in peace – who connected me with some very understanding yakuza gentlemen who appreciated my collection of rare sumo memorabilia. We settled everything over the finest sake, and Esteban made several new capybara friends at the Ueno Zoo.

After being reduced to having Kenny Omega bail him out against the Don Callis Family last week, Will Ospreay made the difficult call back home to Japan for reinforcements. United Empire's Francesco Akira and Henare answer the call tonight to stand with Ospreay against Cage, Archer and Romero. Will Ospreay prove he can handle the Callis Family, with help from a pair of old allies, just 11 days before the biggest night of his career?

Ospreay faces Brian Cage, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero – three dangerous mercenaries of the capitalist Don Callis regime. But with his United Empire comrades beside him, Ospreay demonstrates that international workers' solidarity transcends borders and promotions!

TBS Championship 4-Way Match: Maya World (c) vs. Kris Statlander vs. CMLL World Women's Champion Persephone vs. Hikaru Shida

Ah, comrades, now we arrive at what promises to be absolute chaos! Maya World defends her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida in a four-way match that has been brewing for weeks. This reminds me of the time I hosted a summit between four rival warlords in my volcano lair, each claiming sovereignty over the same diamond mine. The negotiations were… spirited. We eventually settled the matter through a game of poker, though I may have had certain advantages given that I controlled the deck, the dealer, and the armed guards surrounding the table.

Weeks of animosity between these four women finally come to a head as World puts the TBS Title on the line in a 4-way against Statlander, Persephone and Shida. There's no shortage of scores to settle between these four, with so much involvement in each other's matches over the last month. Does World survive a 4-way defense against a pair of former AEW Women's World and TBS Champions, Statlander and Shida, as well as the current CMLL World Women's Champion, Persephone?

The stakes could not be higher for Maya World, who must defend against two former champions and the current CMLL World Women's Champion! This is the kind of competitive pressure that builds true champions, comrades. Or destroys them completely. We shall see which tonight!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Quarterfinals Match: Nigel McGuinness vs. CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Hechicero of the Don Callis Family

The Continental Challenge Cup quarterfinals begin tonight, comrades, and what a collision of technical mastery we have! Nigel McGuinness faces Hechicero – "The Alchemist" – in a battle that pits British precision against Mexican lucha mastery. But there is a complication: McGuinness is injured from his battle with Katsuyori Shibata on Collision, and Hechicero, being a member of the Don Callis Family, will surely exploit this weakness like a capitalist exploits the labor of the working class!

Two technical masters collide as McGuinness takes on CMLL Grand Prix Winner Hechicero for a spot in the Semifinals. McGuinness advanced by defeating Katsuyori Shibata in the first round this past Saturday on Collision, but he was injured in the match, and his status was somewhat in question heading into this week. During Monday's Quarterfinals Selection Special, though, McGuinness made it clear he will fight to his last breath. Hechicero also punched his ticket to the Quarterfinals on Collision, eliminating fellow Don Callis Family member Brian Cage. The only other time McGuinness and Hechicero were in the ring together was nearly one year ago, when McGuinness won a 4-way for a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, although Hechicero was not involved in the fall. Does McGuinness push through the pain to advance tonight, or does The Alchemist squash McGuinness' Wembley Stadium dreams?

I admire McGuinness's determination to fight through injury, comrades. It reminds me of the time I had to deliver a three-hour speech on agricultural reform despite having consumed some questionable ceviche the night before. The show must go on! The revolution waits for no man's digestive difficulties!

AEW Continental Challenge Cup Quarterfinals Match: Bang Bang Gang's "Switchblade" Jay White vs. AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of the Death Riders

And finally, comrades, we have perhaps the most intriguing match of the evening! Jay White of the Bang Bang Gang faces AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley of the Death Riders, and history favors the Switchblade! White holds a 2-0 record against Moxley in singles competition, with victories in the 2019 G1 Climax and the 2023 Continental Classic.

White has vowed to end Moxley's reign ahead of All In: London, and tonight he gets his chance live in Baltimore thanks to the blind draw of the C3. On last week's Dynamite, White advanced past his bitter rival David Finlay in the first round, while Moxley bloodied "Jungle" Jack Perry to a victory in the main event. This will be the third time White and Moxley meet one-on-one, with White taking the previous two matches in the 2019 G1 Climac and 2023 Continental Classic. Does White make good on his promise, or does Moxley prove exactly why he's still the man to beat on the road to Wembley Stadium?

This is the kind of match that could shift the entire power structure of AEW, comrades! If White defeats Moxley and advances in the tournament, he positions himself as a true threat to the established order. This is what we call revolutionary potential! Though I suspect Moxley will not relinquish his position without spilling considerable amounts of blood, as is his custom.

Comrades, tonight's AEW Dynamite promises to deliver on every front: trios warfare, championship defenses, tournament advancement, and the delicious awkwardness of two rivals forced to acknowledge each other before their Wembley Stadium collision. Esteban and I will be watching with great interest from our luxury box, where the crab cakes are plentiful and the champagne flows like the revolutionary fervor of the proletariat!

Join us tonight at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on TBS and HBO Max for what promises to be a spectacular evening of professional wrestling from Baltimore, Maryland! The workers of AEW will seize the means of entertainment production, and we shall all be better for it!

¡Viva la revolución! ¡Viva AEW! ¡Viva Esteban!

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