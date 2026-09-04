Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, mcu, spoilers

After 20 Years, Marvel Brings A Major MCU Character Back From The Dead

SCOOP: After 20 Years, Marvel brings a major MCU character back from the dead (SPOILERS)

Article Summary Marvel spoilers:

Marvel spoilers:

Marvel spoilers:

The revival may tie into Avengers: Doomsday

I hear that after twenty years, Marvel Comics is going to be bringing a major MCU character back from the dead. Obviously, this will be a rather big spoiler, so we are going to need a rather big spoiler image. Anything you read after this spoiler image is on you. And if you share it elsewhere, please preserve the spoiler warning, or that's on you as well.

Okay, it's Happy Hogan. A supporting Iron Man character, he was created by Stan Lee, Robert Bernstein, and Don Heck in Tales of Suspense #45 in 1963. He was a former boxer from Brooklyn, nicknamed for his reluctance to smile, and he got a job with Tony Stark after saving his life by pulling him from a wrecked experimental race car. Happy Hogan was among the first to learn Tony Stark's secret identity as Iron Man. He was married to Pepper Potts for a time and died after the Civil War storyline in 2007. He was injured by the villain Spymaster, left in a vegetative state, and later, Tony Stark terminated his life at Pepper's request.

The next year, in 2008, Happy Hogan returned – but only in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was played in Iron Man by Iron Man's director, Jon Favreau, who played him in the rest of the films, as well as in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Deadpool & Wolverine, now head of security for Stark Industries.

But he stayed dead in the comics for twenty years. But I hear that ahead of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film, which we can now presume will see Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan coming face to face with Doctor Doom wearing Tony Stark's face, Happy Hogan will return to the comic books as well. Indeed, he already may have…

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