Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Plant Knight, Rachel Cutts, thought bubble

After 5 Years, Plant Knight By Rachel Cutts Debuts At Thought Bubble

After five years, Plant Knight by Rachel Cutts makes its debut at Thought Bubble this coming weekend

Article Summary Plant Knight by Rachel Cutts debuts at Thought Bubble after nearly five years, launching chapter one, If It Bleeds.

Rachel Cutts will be at the 2000 AD Hall, table B48a, during Thought Bubble’s twentieth edition in Harrogate.

Plant Knight is a fantasy mystery adventure about friendship, connection, and what it means to be human.

Thought Bubble returns on 14th and 15th November in Harrogate, celebrating comics, creators, and small press talent.

Plant Knight by Rachel Cutts will be at the 2000 AD Hall, table B48a, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition next weekend. The comic is a fantasy mystery adventure that explores friendship, connection, and what it means to be human. And she has been working on it for almost five years when she wrote "A man-eating plant walking around in a suit of armour? Don't be ridiculous. Now, eat your vegetables. Anyway, I day dreamed this concept up when I should have been learning some programming malarkey, and now here it is! I hope you like it! I haven't thought much about this plant friend yet, except they're trying their best despite a hunger for flesh. They just need a helping hand! I can't seem to get away from this heavy inking style too, oh well…"

Two and a half years ago, she put out a prelude. And now finally, we have the full first chapter, "If It Bleeds"…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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