Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Oni Press | Tagged: ai, matt kindt

Ahoy Comics Adopts Matt Kindt Anti-A.I. 100% Human-Made Certification

Ahoy Comics is to adopt Matt Kindt's "100% Human-Made" certification for all comic books going forward in a fight against A.I.

Article Summary Ahoy Comics will add Matt Kindt’s 100% Human-Made certification to all future titles to signal anti-A.I. comics.

The open-source label marks comics and other creative works as made from human imagination without generative A.I.

Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer says Ahoy wants readers to know its books are created by human talent, not A.I. tools.

The rollout starts with The Forgotten Divine on Kickstarter, as Kindt’s emblem expands across upcoming releases.

Ahoy Comics has announced it will be the first publisher to adopt Matt Kindt's "100% Human-Made" open-source certification for all its upcoming releases, beginning with Mark Russell and Russ Braun's The Forgotten Divine, now on Kickstarter, and will include the emblem on all of its future titles. The new, open-source certification for comics, graphic novels, and other visual, musical and audio forms of creative work is designed to designate them as fully derived from the human imagination and otherwise free of elements designed or enhanced by generative artificial intelligence.

"AI is rightly loathed throughout the world of legitimate comics, and we want to make it clear to our readers that Ahoy is 100% powered by the very human blood, sweat and tears of our uber-talented creators," said Editor-in-Chief Tom Peyer. Featuring an emblem designed by Matt Kindt that will first debut on June's Mind MGMT: New & Improved #1, part of his Flux House imprint that has recently moved from Dark Horse Comics to Oni Press, which will launch a brand-new beginning for the series. The "100% Human-Made" certification is created under the Creative Commons "Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International" license. Under those terms, artists seeking to utilise the "100% Human-Made" certification can "distribute, remix, adapt, and build upon the material in any medium or format" for commercial and not-for-profit purposes, as long as it carries the following Creative Commons attribution: "100% HUMAN-MADE © 2026 by Matt Kindt, LLC is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0." A high-resolution .eps copy of the 100% Human-Made emblem can be downloaded here.

So… who's next? The Forgotten Divine is a sci-fi drama about Rodney Coleman, an unhoused veteran whose sleep is haunted by dreams of a faraway planet. (At least, he thinks they're dreams.) Soon Coleman connects with others plagued by dreams of the same world and finds himself at the head of a UFO cult. The group's shared effort to understand their visions is heartfelt at first—but over time it descends into unreality, conspiracy, paranoia, violence, and conceivably… revelation.

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