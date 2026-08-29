Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Forgotten Divine, matt bors, Matt Russell, Russ Braun, toxic avenger

Ahoy Comics November 2026 Solicits: Don't Forget The Forgotten Divine

Ahoy Comics November 2026 Solicits: Don't Forget The Forgotten Divine by Mark Russell and Russ Braun

Article Summary The Forgotten Divine by Mark Russell and Russ Braun leads Ahoy Comics’ November 2026 solicits with a sharp UFO cult satire.

Mark Russell and Russ Braun’s new graphic novel follows an unhoused veteran whose visions spark a darkly funny cult.

The Forgotten Divine arrives November 18, 2026, blending pointed social commentary, humor, and sci-fi in one package.

Ahoy Comics’ November 2026 lineup also includes Toxic Avenger vs the Noxious Offender #2 by Matt Bors.

I've been going on a bit about The Forgotten Divine, the new graphic novel by Mark Russell, one of the best current comic book writers behind Flintstones, Snagglepuss and Red Sonja, and artist Russ Braun, of The Boys, from Ahoy Comics. And while we wait for Firefly, Memory Hole and Kindergarten Gulag, enjoy pointed and darkly funny look at an unhoused veteran who starts a UFO cult after receiving visions of a distant planet, it's in their November 2026 solicits and solicitations along with the second issue of Matt Bors' Absolute parody with Toxic Avenger vs the Noxious Offender as Toxie's evil other-dimensional double terrorizes Tromaville and the Avenger's own family. Take a peek.

FORGOTTEN DIVINE TP (MR)

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Russ Braun

Ever thought of joining a cult? Ever thought of starting one? In this all-new graphic novel, Mark Russell (Second Coming, Batman: Dark Age) and Russ Braun (Fables, The Boys) introduce Rodney Coleman, an unhoused veteran whose visions of a faraway planet lead him to form a UFO cult. Russell and company have produced yet another poignant, hilarious, and so-true-it-stings look at the times we're living in—and what might be in store. —Patton Oswalt $9.99 11/18/2026

TOXIC AVENGER VS THE NOXIOUS OFFENDER #2 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A) Felipe Sobreiro (CA) Matt Bors

Continuing the wildest Toxic Avenger story yet! With Toxie gone, his evil other-dimensional double—the Noxious Offender—cuts a violent swath through the town of Tromaville and the Avenger's own family! Even worse: Toxie's long-lost creep of a father is cool with it!

$4.99 11/11/2026

Ahoy Comics is an independent American comic book publisher based in Syracuse, New York. It was founded in 2018 by Hart Seely, Tom Peyer, Stuart Moore and Frank Cammuso. The company has described its internal shorthand as "Funny Vertigo." Their books tend to mix sharp satire, dark humour, and genre storytelling with a strong emphasis on originality and wit. Notable titles include Second Coming, The Wrong Earth, Captain Ginger, High Heaven, Edgar Allan Poe's Snifter of Terror, Billionaire Island, Justice Warriors, My Bad, Babs and the Toxic Avenger revival.

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