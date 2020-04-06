First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed

Eight years ago, IDW editor Scott Dunbier talked about coming across an unfinished and unpublished Gen 13 script by Alan Moore. Dunbier was Alan Moore's editor-of-choice when at WildStorm. Gen-13 is the teen superhero team created by Jim Lee, Brandon Choi, and J. Scott Campbell for WildStorm.

Dunbier shared with us that he was going to sit down and read it. Eight years later, Dunbier is going to share the first page with us as well. With the word that this was originally planned for a Gen 13 Annual. No artist is mentioned.

Last one for today… first 14 pages of a never completed Gen 13 story by Alan Moore. pic.twitter.com/ttjmZ6hxTH — Scott Dunbier (@sdunbier) April 6, 2020



We ran that image through the OCR and, with a little care and attention got the following. Here is the first page of the script by Alan Moore, without having to deal with all that Caps Lock.

Alan Moore's Gen 13 Annual Script.

The Coming Of The Collector Page 1. Panel 1.

Okay, we start off with a big full page splash picture inside Gen 13's high tech headquarters. Everybody… which includes Fairchild, Rainmaker, Freefall, Burnout and Grunge, is just lounging around looking bored.

Burnout sits somewhere towards the left foreground. He has conjured a naked dancing girl made out of flame on the palm of his hand and is only just looking up from this towards the background as Queelock, Gen Thirteen's interdimensional pet, comes bursting out of a hyper-space colour-effect in the centre of the immediate background, coming towards us and holding something in its mouth, or however it usually holds things.

Somewhere towards the right foreground we see Rainmaker sitting around reading a book: Rubyfruit Jungle by Rita Mae Brown. She too looks up as the Queelock explodes luminously into the space of the room.

More towards the background, Fairchild lowers the massive weights that she has been working out with and also looks at the Queelock, as does Grunge, who is hanging upside down from a beam or something, reading a comic book…Probably its a copy of "Blood-splashed Hooters" or something.

Freefall, floating cross-legged in front of the television in the background also looks round. In the Queelock's jaws he is holding some sort of large and peculiar package in a sort of clear plastic envelope that has all sorts of high tech fastenings and is clearly the work of an advanced interdimensional civilization. There is some sort of large, flat and strangely shaped silvery metal plate inside the translucent envelope, but we can't really make out what it is.

In fact, the translucent envelope will turn out to be the high tech interdimensional equivalent of a giant mylar bag, but we don't find that out until the last four pages of the book. In the foreground, Burnout has a sour and bored expression as he glances up from his dancing fire-girl towards the Queelock and its mysterious parcel.

The Gen Thirteen logo goes up towards the top left somewhere, while the title lettering goes down towards the bottom.

LOGO: GEN 13

BURNOUT: Uh-oh.

BURNOUT: LASSIE'S come home, and I think she's trying to TELL us something.

TITLE CAPTION: You will never forget..

TITLE: THE COMING OF THE COLLECTOR!!!

Alan Moore legacy at Wildstorm

Alan Moore notably wrote the ABC line of comic books through WildStorm, originally planned to be published through Image, but then DC Comics. He also wrote for the main WildStorm line, including WildCATS for a number of years, the Fire From Heaven event, the Voodoo series, Deathblow, Majestic and more.

The planned 1963 Annual never happened, nor did his Jim Lee collaboration Comet Rangers, Limbo, Pearl of the Deep, and The Soul. To these we can now add Gen-13. At least we have one page to imagine where it may have gone. Maybe we could persuade Scott Dunbier to share another page?