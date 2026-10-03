Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alice Oseman, hachette, Heartstopper

Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Mini-Comics Get A Full Colour Hardcover

Alice Oseman's Heartstopper Mini-Comics are to get the full colour hardcover treatment from Hachette next year

While Alice Oseman's best-selling Heartstopper YA graphic novels were coming out from Hachette, based on her earlier webcomics and self-published comics, Alice Oseman kept putting out mini-comics set in the Heartstopper world as well, though they were much harder to come by. But that was then.

Now, Hachette Children's Group has announced Heartstopper: The Mini-Comics, a new full-colour collection of Oseman's mini-comics that includes two exclusive, brand-new stories. It continues Hachette's long-running partnership with Oseman, which began when the publisher acquired the print rights to the series after its successful webcomic and Kickstarter origins. Heartstopper follows the relationship between Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring and their circle of friends, and has become a global phenomenon across comics, television, and publishing. Volume 6, the final main instalment of the core series, was released in 2026. This new collection offers shorter, self-contained stories that expand on characters and moments from the universe, giving fans additional material after the main narrative concludes. Alice Oseman says, "This will feature almost all of my currently existing Heartstopper mini-comics, as well as two brand new ones!! Did I mention this is in FULL-COLOUR !?? Throughout the decade since I began creating Heartstopper, I've adored drawing these little bonus stories – days-in-the-life, character studies, alternate universes, and even one narrated by Nellie the dog. In 2017, I self-published a small zine collecting the first few of these mini-comics, and now there are enough stories to fill a whole book, plus a couple more new stories I'm very excited about… It's been a dream for a looong time to put this book together and make it real!! Thank you, everyone, for all the love for Heartstopper!!" She also confirmed it will include the fan-favourite mini-comics, A Very Special Day and Dear Diary.

Heartstopper: The Mini-Comics by Alice Oseman

*New York Times and Sunday Times Bestselling Author* Dive back into the joyful world of Heartstopper with a full-color book of mini-comics! Including two exclusive, brand-new stories from Alice Oseman, this is perfect for anyone who loves the bestselling graphic novels or the award-winning Netflix series. Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. This gorgeous full-color hardcover edition includes two exclusive new stories and is the perfect journey into the world of Heartstopper, with comics about Tara and Darcy, Tao and Elle, Nick and Charlie, and even Nellie the dog. A wonderful celebration of all things Heartstopper! &th of September, 2027, Hardcover, Full Colour

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