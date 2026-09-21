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Alice, Queen Of Hearts in Zenescope Official December 2026 Solicits

Zenescope Comics' official full December 2026 solicits kick off with Wonderland Rebirth, by Joe Brusha, Chas! Pangburn and Saint Yak

Article Summary Zenescope Comics' December 2026 solicits begin with Wonderland Rebirth, as Alice rises as Wonderland's Queen of Hearts.

Joe Brusha, Chas! Pangburn and Saint Yak launch a one-shot showdown as Linnea fights to stop Alice's dark plan.

December also brings Jynx and Stitches Great Revenge #3 and Grimm Fairy Tales Vol. 3 #7 with major threats rising.

Zenescope's December 2026 solicits round out with a Grimm Fairy Tales art book tied to Once Upon the End of Time.

Zenescope Comics' official full December 2026 solicits and solicitations kick off with Wonderland Rebirth, a one-shot in which Alice has been made the new Queen of Hearts of Wonderland, by Joe Brusha, Chas! Pangburn and Saint Yak…

WONDERLAND REBIRTH (ONE SHOT)

(W) Joe Brusha, Chas! Pangburn (A) Saint Yak (CA) Igor Vitorino

The realm of Wonderland has returned, and while it still can be a place of life and beauty, a dark streak of corruption and malice has returned with it. And at the heart of it all, is Alice, the new Queen of Hearts, who has set a plan in motion to bring all of Wonderland under her heel. Linnea, the heir to the Queen of Spades and a native of Wonderland, understands the threat to her world that Alice represents and will do anything to stop her. But is it already too late?

$6.99 12/16/2026

JYNX AND STITCHES GREAT REVENGE #3 (OF 3)

(W) Joe Brusha (A/CA) Hakan Aydin

As the contestants in Lucian's talent show dwindle to a scant few, the legendary dark magician realizes that they are not the real target—he is. And his hunters, Jynx and Stitches, have a very old score that can only be settled with his blood. But Lucian has no intention of becoming the hunted, and he still has a few deadly tricks of his own to perform…

$4.99 12/9/2026

GRIMM FAIRY TALES VOL 3 #7

(W) Joe Brusha (A) Allan Otero (CA) Igor Vitorino

In the aftermath of their battle with the Hollowborn, Keres and the heroes of Arcane Acre attempt to pick up the pieces. But when she investigates the mysterious Tome of Blood and Shadow, she uncovers an ancient presence tied to its secrets. Meanwhile, Skye receives an impossible surprise when someone she thought lost forever returns, carrying a warning that could change the Grimm Universe forever. $4.99 12/23/2026

GRIMM FAIRY TALES TP ONCE UPON THE END OF TIME ART BOOK

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Igor Lomov

When Father Time arrives, realms perish, and time itself fractures—igniting a cataclysmic battle across the Grimm Universe as the heroes of Arcane Acre, as well as Oz, Wonderland, Neverland and Myst, stand against the unraveling of reality.This art book, illustrated by many of the best artists in the comic industry, collects the explosive covers from the series' climactic moments. Together, they reveal the haunting truth that this is no ordinary story…

$24.99 12/2/2026

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