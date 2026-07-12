Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: DC Next Level, Gerry Duggan, Michael Walsh, Stephanie Williams, vixen.

All Eyes On DC's Next Level San Diego Comic-Con Panel

All eyes are on DC Comics' Next Level San Diego Comic-Con Panel, with Michael Walsh... and maybe a few more folk?

Article Summary DC Next Level’s San Diego Comic-Con panel spotlights Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, and Deadshot news.

Michael Walsh joins the DC Next Level panel without a named title, fueling Jonah Hex announcement speculation.

Stephanie Williams is tipped for a possible DC Next Level Vixen reveal, with Gerry Duggan news also in play.

DC Next Level expands DC All In with accessible new series for fan-favorite heroes like Zatanna, Firestorm, and more.

DC Comics is holding its DC Next Level panel at San Diego Comic-Con, and Bleeding Cool continues to read the tea leaves. They list creators and the DC Next Level title they are associated with. Joshua Williamson and Hayden Sherman for Legion of Super-Heroes, Kyle Higgins for Teen Titans, Gerry Duggan for the Next Level: One-Shot with Deadshot, and Michael Walsh… with no comic book named.

Might this be an opportunity to announce that he is on Jonah Hex, as many presume? And might Stephanie Williams also be on the panel to announce a new Vixen comic book, as we have already been reading in those tea leaves (and Scott Snyder's wink to crowds)? She is a guest of the show after all. And might we also hear more from Gerry Duggan beyond the one-shot?

DC's Next Level

Friday July 24, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pm PDT Room 6DE

DC storytellers explore the Next Level publishing initiative with announcements, fresh looks, and new details from across the DC Universe. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One-Shot), and others. Moderated by Brittany Holzherr (senior editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

DC Next Level is a 2026 publishing initiative from DC Comics, serving as the "second act" of the broader DC All In era which began in late 2024. It follows the conclusion of the DC K.O. event in March 2026 and focuses on creator-driven, accessible stories featuring underutilised or fan-favourite characters and teams in the main DC Universe continuity, including Lobo, Batwoman, Deathstroke: The Terminator, Firestorm, Zatanna, Barbara Gordon, and The Deadman, with more like Jonah Hex, Shadow Of The Bat, The Demon, Legion of Super-Heroes, Teen Titans, and Doom Patrol to come.

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