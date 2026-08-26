Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: angel, buffy

All The Orders For Buffy And Angel Comics Have Just Been Cancelled

All the comic shop orders for Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel comics from Dynamite Entertainment have just been cancelled

The new Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic book by Kelly Thompson and Stephen Byrne was meant to come out in July 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment, but it did not. The sister title Angel, by Kelly Thompson and Giulia Giacomino, was meant to debut in August. It was not. Listings for Buffy The Vampire Slayer #1, #2 and #3 were listed, and #1 and #2 for Angel. And then… they stopped. No listing in Dynamite's October 2026 solicitations, nor for November 2026. Buffy #1 was initially bumped from July to August, then to the 1st of September, then the 16th and then the 30th. Well, today, comic book retailers began to be told that their orders had been cancelled entirely. Lunar Distribution still lists them, but the shipping date has been changed to 1901, which is the usual replacement date for "we have no idea when this is coming out, if ever". The books are still listed on Dynamite's website, with the promise that they are "available soon". It is possible that the books were so late that they would have had to be made returnable, so Dynamite has chosen to cancel all orders to resolicit them to comic stores at a later date. But right now, no one is saying anything…

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins) present a vision of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER you've got to read to believe! Featuring the comics debut of a beloved Buffy fan-favorite character! Into every generation, a slayer is born. And Buffy Summers may have broken the mold. Though Buffy's powers were varied and great, it was the love and devotion she inspired that was perhaps her greatest power. And when she gave her life to save the world, the people who loved her couldn't live with that. This is that story. $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins) present a vision of BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER you've got to read to believe! Featuring the comics debut of a beloved Buffy fan-favorite character! Into every generation, a slayer is born. And Buffy Summers may have broken the mold. Though Buffy's powers were varied and great, it was the love and devotion she inspired that was perhaps her greatest power. And when she gave her life to save the world, the people who loved her couldn't live with that. This is that story. $4.99 1/1/1901 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #2

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

The comics event series of the year continues from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins)! Still reeling from the shocking events of last issue, the team has no time to catch their breath as deadly minions are out for blood. Having everyone together again feels good, feels right. But something seems…off… $4.99 1/1/1901

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama The comics event series of the year continues from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins)! Still reeling from the shocking events of last issue, the team has no time to catch their breath as deadly minions are out for blood. Having everyone together again feels good, feels right. But something seems…off… $4.99 1/1/1901 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

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(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama

Darla claims to be searching for Angel – but instead she finds a very, VERY angry Buffy. The all-new adventures continue from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins). $4.99 1/1/1901

View Product Page (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Stephen Byrne (CA) David Nakayama Darla claims to be searching for Angel – but instead she finds a very, VERY angry Buffy. The all-new adventures continue from Eisner Award-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and superstar artist STEPHEN BYRNE (Wonder Twins). $4.99 1/1/1901 ANGEL #1

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(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama

Following the July debut of the extra-sized Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, Angel #1 kicks off with an extra-sized 48-page premiere issue featuring extra pages of story and art plus a special sketchbook section, specially priced at just $4.99! Featuring the first appearance of Angel and Buffy's new big bad, LEVIATHAN! Once the terrifying vampire Angelus, Angel was cursed for his crimes with the return of his soul. That soul eventually led him to Sunnydale and a tragic star-crossed affair with Buffy, his vampire-slaying true love. Once the tragedy had run its course, Angel built himself a new life in Los Angeles as a supernatural detective, helping the helpless. But things don't always go according to plan. And sometimes, you do have to go home again. This is that story. Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO (Lilo & Stitch) present a stunning new vision of ANGEL. $4.99 1/1/1901

View Product Page (W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama Following the July debut of the extra-sized Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1, Angel #1 kicks off with an extra-sized 48-page premiere issue featuring extra pages of story and art plus a special sketchbook section, specially priced at just $4.99! Featuring the first appearance of Angel and Buffy's new big bad, LEVIATHAN! Once the terrifying vampire Angelus, Angel was cursed for his crimes with the return of his soul. That soul eventually led him to Sunnydale and a tragic star-crossed affair with Buffy, his vampire-slaying true love. Once the tragedy had run its course, Angel built himself a new life in Los Angeles as a supernatural detective, helping the helpless. But things don't always go according to plan. And sometimes, you do have to go home again. This is that story. Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman, Black Widow) and artist GIULIA GIACOMINO (Lilo & Stitch) present a stunning new vision of ANGEL. $4.99 1/1/1901 ANGEL #2

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Giulia Giacomino (CA) David Nakayama

It's time to get moving. Angel has picked his "Away Team," and now they must jump off into complete…hellish…chaos. The all-new thrills continue from Eisner-winning writer KELLY THOMPSON (Absolute Wonder Woman) and incredible artist Giulia Giacomino! $4.99 1/1/1901

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