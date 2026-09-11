Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, john romita jr, pepe larraz, printwatch

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Has 400,000 Orders, Gets 2nd Printing Already

Marvel Comics has gotten over 400,000 orders for Amazing Spider-Man #1000 out at the end of the month, but it has a second printing already

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has topped 400,000 orders ahead of release, marking a huge Marvel milestone issue.

Marvel has already scheduled an Amazing Spider-Man #1000 second printing for October with new Romita Jr. art.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz’s Amazing Spider-Man #1000 centers on Aunt May’s shocking fate and Ravage’s debut.

Peter races to Aunt May’s hospital bedside, only to find memory loss and Cormac Crane waiting in Amazing Spider-Man #1000.

Marvel Comics reports that comic book stores have ordered more than 400,000 copies of Amazing Spider-Man #1000. With a retail value of $10 each, that's four million dollars worth of Amazing Spider-Man comics hitting comic book stores in the 30th of September, or four days earlier for the 26th of September with the Skan Local Comic Shop Day variant. There's a preview below, that will also be featured in the back of select Marvel Comics in the next few weeks, but Marvel Comics say it is "destined to take its place in comic book history, the epic milestone issue marks a major turning point in Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz's acclaimed run with a pulse-pounding lead story that delivers the shocking fate of Aunt May and sets the stage for a revelatory showdown with the all-new super villain Ravage." And in a PrintWatch special, the second printing has now been arranged for the 28th of October, with pencils from the John Romita Jr cover that caused such a kickoff, and the Pepe Larraz main cover as well.

The last issue saw Peter Parker getting the call about his Aunt May, the kind of call he has long dreaded. And once did a deal with the Devil to reverse, sacrificing his marriage in the process…

And now in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz, it's a race to the hospital by way of web spinning…

As well as jumping over patients on stretches. Well, he does have the proportionate speed, strength and agility of a spider. I am sure I read that somewhere.

To find May's biological son, Cormac Crane, with whom she has just reunited, has beaten Peter to her bedside.

Cormac Crane's superpower is to be rich. It seems to work out. But as for May Parker? As seen in Amazing Fantasy #15 published fifty-nine years ago last June? Well, she may not be able to remember back that far…

Strokes can significantly affect the brain's ability to process and retain information, leading to cognitive impairments that impact daily life. One of these impairments is memory loss, which can present a challenging and often distressing issue for survivors and their families. She is, for now, unable to recognise Peter Parker, the boy she raised into a man. But what about her biological son, Cormac Crane, with whom she has just reunited? Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is coming…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. Dematteis, Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 will be led by an epic story by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz that serves as both a culmination of their work on the title so far AND a pivotal moment that launches into the next phase of their acclaimed run! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades. Who is this Ravage? And how will his history-shattering power force Peter to question his very legacy? It's one of Spider-Man's most personal battles to date, and one that will shape his path for the next 1,000 issues! Then, the giant-size spectacular continues with special anniversary stories by an unprecedented lineup of renowned creators from legendary Spider-Man creators and modern superstars to surprise contributors! The talent includes the likes of John Romita Jr., Frank Miller, Peach Momoko, Stuart Immonen, Brian Michael Bendis, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Patrick Gleason, Marcos Martin and, making his Marvel Comics debut, screenwriter Noah Hawley (Alien: Earth)!

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