Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, sdcc

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Has Only Had 400,000 Orders, It's Not Enough

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Has Only Had 400,000 Orders... It's Not Enough says Marvel's Spider-Man editor

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has only 400,000 orders so far, and Marvel editor Nick Lowe warns it could sell out fast.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is a 104-page $9.99 landmark issue arriving September 16 with major stakes for Peter Parker.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz lead Amazing Spider-Man #1000 with Ravaged, introducing Ravage and a turning point for Spidey.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 also includes backup stories by Dan Slott, Bendis, Frank Miller, Noah Hawley, and more.

At Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Spider-Man editor Nick Lowe told the audience that the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has only had 400,000 orders… and that it's not enough, assuring them that even at ten bucks, it is going to sell out fast…

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is a landmark issue of Marvel's The Amazing Spider-Man comic book series, scheduled for release on the 16th of September. Around 104 pages priced at $9.99, 400,000 orders would still add up to four million dollars worth spent on the comic, which is still pretty good…

The main story, Ravaged, is written by current series writer Joe Kelly with art by Pepe Larraz. It serves as both a culmination of their run so far and a major turning point that launches the next phase. Spider-Man confronts his greatest fear and a new villain described as one of his most frightening in decades: Ravage. This personal battle is said to force Peter Parker to question his legacy and will shape the series going forward. It has been suggested that this is the past version of the future Marvel 20909 character Racage, co-created by Stan Lee. The comic will also have a cover using previously unpublished Spider-Man art by Steve Ditko, and his family were at the Marvel's Next Big Thing panel in the audience.

The issue also features a lineup of special anniversary backup stories by notable creators, Now I Can Rest by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin — A heartbreaking look at the night of Uncle Ben's death, The Gesture by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen — A team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of his greatest foes., Tears of the Spider-Queen"by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko (their first collaboration) , Spider-Man vs. the Hand ninjas. Still Standing by Noah Hawley (his Marvel Comics debut; known for Fargo, Legion, Alien: Earth) and Patrick Gleason, An older Peter Parker reflects on his life and prepares for one final adventure., Requiem for a Goblin by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos, revisiting the aftermath of Harry Osborn's death. And Of Webs and Six-Guns by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli, a Western-style adventure for Spidey.

Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing Friday July 24, 2026 3:30pm – 4:30pmPDT Room 6A

This panel features some of the world's leading comics creators examining the future of Marvel Comics. From Amazing Spider-Man #1000 to Infernal Hulk, DNX to Queen in Black, the Marvel Universe has never been busier—or more dangerous—for its heroes. Learn what else is coming down the line in this can't-miss panel. Attendees who remain until the end will receive a special giveaway.

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