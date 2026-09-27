Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, newlitg

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 in The Daily LITG, 27th September 2026

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with major spoiler reveals driving huge reader interest.

Top Amazing Spider-Man #1000 coverage includes Cormac Crane, Peter Parker’s son, and Uncle Ben’s killer.

Daily LITG also rounds up other trending Bleeding Cool stories, from Scrubs and Lanterns to Superman and Marvel.

The feature looks back at seven years of past LITG headlines, from Absolute Justice League to Mark Waid and Marvel.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Absolute Justice League

LITG two years ago, Mark Millar and Marvel

LITG three years ago, NERF x Magic: The Gathering

LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn's Opening

LITG five years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us

LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO

LITG seven years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

LITG eight years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle

Damn.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Ales Kot , writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.

, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero. Caleb Gerard , writer on Full Moon Fever.

, writer on Full Moon Fever. Jim Sinclair , collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.

, collaborator with on The Maxx. Bob Sharen , comic book colourist for Marvel.

, comic book colourist for Marvel. Charles Burns , creator of Black Hole.

, creator of Black Hole. Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

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