Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, newlitg
Amazing Spider-Man #1000 in The Daily LITG, 27th September 2026
Amazing Spider-Man #1000 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Amazing Spider-Man #1000 led Bleeding Cool’s most-read stories, with major spoiler reveals driving huge reader interest.
- Top Amazing Spider-Man #1000 coverage includes Cormac Crane, Peter Parker’s son, and Uncle Ben’s killer.
- Daily LITG also rounds up other trending Bleeding Cool stories, from Scrubs and Lanterns to Superman and Marvel.
- The feature looks back at seven years of past LITG headlines, from Absolute Justice League to Mark Waid and Marvel.
Amazing Spider-Man #1000 was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- The Truth Behind Cormac Crane In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- Scrubs Season 2: Zach Braff Offers Ken Jenkins/Dr. Bob Kelso Update
- Peter Parker's Son Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- Blokees Prepares for the Holidays with Transformers Advent Calendar
- Sirius Dice Revealed Multiple Dungeons & Dragons Ravenloft Items
- Lanterns S01E07: "The Jordan Boys' Legacy": Hal's Past Holds The Key
- Dungeon Crawler Carl Comes to Life with New Playmates Figure Line
- Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1 Preview: Kneel for Finale
- Uncle Ben's Killer Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- Marshals Season 2: We've Got an Early Look at S02E02: "End of Watch"
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Tom Holland Talks Ultimate Spider-Man In Amazing Spider-Man #1000
- A Very Different Spider-Girl In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- Peter Parker's Son Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- Uncle Ben's Killer Gets A Name In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- The Truth Behind Cormac Crane In Amazing Spider-Man #1000 (Spoilers)
- Absolute Batman #1 CGC 9.9 Jumps From $10,000 To $18,000 In One Month
- Amazing Spider-Man #1000 On Sale Early Today For Local Comic Shop Day
- Dungeon Crawler Carl Figures In The Daily LITG, 26th September 2026
LITG one year ago, The Absolute Justice League
- GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League To Be Revealed (Spoilers)
- Good News for X-Men '97, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Fans
- Gossip: Absolute Batman, Absolute Joker And Absolute Robin (Spoilers)
- Peach Momoko Chaos At Comic-Con San Diego Málaga This Weekend
- Absolute Evil #1 Preview: Villains' Day Off: No Heroes, No Problem
- Peacemaker S02E06 "Ignorance Is Chris": Yup, They Went There (SPOILER)
- Absolute Green Arrow, Up Against Absolute Jeffrey Epstein (Spoilers)
- A Look At How Cyclops Time Travels In X-Men Age Of Revelation Overture
- PrintWatch: Superman, Batman, Godzilla, Thor, Battleworld & Big Rig
- DC Reprints Gotham Sampler Without Red Hood, Replaced By Knightfight
- Longlist For First Graphic Novel Award 2025, Announced At The Lakes
- A1 And Deadline Relaunch Together As A1Deadline, Sign Up Here
- GOSSIP: The Absolute Justice League To Be Revealed (Spoilers)
- David Nakayama 1:250 Blind Bag Variant For TMNT #13
- Superman & Justice League in The Daily LITG, 26th of September, 2025
- An Evening Under The Blankets With Craig Thompson In London Next Week
LITG two years ago, Mark Millar and Marvel
- Mark Millar Meets With Marvel For A Project "Bigger Than Civil War"
- First Look At Absolute Batman, Superman & Wonder Woman in DC All In
- Skottie Young's Covers For Absolute Batman, Superman And Wonder Woman
- The Last of Us Day Brings Ominous Season 2 Teaser, Key Art Posters
- Diamond Debuts Power Rangers Death Ranger Gallery Diorama
- Absolute Batman #1 Gets Second Print, Will Sell Quarter Of A Million
- The Secret Origin Of Kingdom Come That Even Alex Ross May Not Know
- West Coast Avengers #1 Introduces Henchman-Turned-Hero, Blue Bolt
- Build the Red Rocket Diner from Fallout with Mattel's New MEGA Set
- Hasbro Debuts New Transformers One Studio Series Sentinel Prime
- L.B. Cole's Sought-After Cat-Man Comics Covers, Up for Auction
- The Tragedies and Triumphs of Blue Ribbon Comics, at Auction
- Dave Elliott, New Publisher/EIC of Mechanical Cake with Ridley Scott
- Schomburg, Robinson, Moldoff, Meskin on Black Terror, Up for Auction
- The Jack Kamen Comics that Got Blue Beetle Banned, Up for Auction
- Will Unpredictable Events Open Doors to Golden Age Comic Bargains?
- Elliot! S Maggin's New Novel, Lexcorp, is Published Next Month
- Metal Warrior & Type O Negative Get Graphic Novels From Z2 in December
- The Wild Holyoke Era of the Golden Age Blue Beetle, Up for Auction
- Kamen America in Antarctic Press' December 2024 Solicits
- Absolute DC Comics & DC All-In in the Daily LITG, 26th September 2024
LITG three years ago, NERF x Magic: The Gathering
- Hasbro Debuts a New Series of Transformers with the Armorizers
- Cast Lightning with the New NERF x Magic: The Gathering Blaster
- Bethesda Softworks Makes Two Reveals During 2023 Tokyo Game Show
- Superman Disputes He Ever Had A Mullet, Lois Disagrees (Spoilers)
- Authors Discover Pirated Versions of Their Books Used to Train Meta AI
- There Is Very Little To Spoil About Transformers #1 from Image Comics
- Pokemon GO Announces October 2023 Spotlight Hours
- Batman Beyond, Cats, Doom Patrol And John Constantine (Spoilers)
- WGA Members Grant Morrison & Brian Bendis' New Comic, General Strike
- Zealot And Grifter, A Tale As Old As Cross-Time (WildCATS Spoilers)
- Creature Commandos: James Gunn All About DCU "Strange and Unsung"
- Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in Antarctic Press 2023 Solicits
- Kimberly's Street Fighter Masters In Udon December 2023 Solicits
- Robert Ahmad's Spellweaver Comes to Keenspot December 2023 Solicits
- The Flame Powers Up in Fox's The Flame #4, up for Auction
- There Is Bloody Loads To Spoil About Void Rivals #4 from Image Comics
- Batman Beyond, Cats, Doom Patrol And John Constantine (Spoilers)
- What to Buy For the Man Who is Still Thinking About the Roman Empire
- GTO Creator Frustrated at Publisher for Favoring TV Special Over Manga
- NERF x Magic: The Gathering in the Daily LITG, 26th September 2023
LITG four years ago, Harley Quinn's Opening
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: Legion Of Bats Opening Will Be Legendary
- Gaiman "Appreciates" Your Lord of the Rings: TROP Season 2 Notes
- Yveltal Raid Guide for Pokemon GO Players: September 2022
- XXXX-Terminators in The Daily LITG 22nd September 2022
- Gotham City Year One Previews With Racially Offensive Language Warning
- Pokémon TCG: Fossil Zapdos Card On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum
- Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
- From John Byrne's 1978 Uncanny X-Men to 1995's Speculator Burn Out
- Final Space Creator Olan Rogers Shares Some Heartbreaking News
- Star Wars Tells Tales Of The Jedi, Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Kiara Valdez & Diana Tsai Santos Auction YA Graphic Novel Stepping Up
- "I Witnessed" – A New Kids True Crime Graphic Novel Line
- Hack/Slash Vs Nineties Image Comics In Image! Anthology
- Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Gets A Second WebToons Season
- About Comics Collects And Publishes Margaret Ahern's Beano
- Star Trek Spaceship Named After Computer Programmer, Not Actress
- British Comic Book Folk React To The Collapse Of Pound Sterling
- I'm The Grim Reaper, Jumps From Webtoon To Viz Print Manga
- Constantine Sequel News? Damn Them All Instead
- Alan Moore Promoting Illuminations With Online Talks And A Free Badge
- Neil Gaiman Appreciation in The Daily LITG, 26th September 2022
LITG five years ago, A First Look at The Last of Us
- The Last of Us: HBO Releases Image of Pascal's Joel & Ramsey's Ellie
- McFarlane Toys Pre-orders Land with Red Hood, Batgirl, and Batman
- Family Guy: Mike Henry Wishes "Cleveland Brown" Arif Zahir Best Wishes
- Marvel Cancels Non-Stop Spider-Man, Replaces With Savage Spider-Man
- Moon Knight Beats Turtles Beats Batman, Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Superman Canceled From The Justice League Over Politics (Spoilers)
- Todd McFarlane Does Three Jokers- Daily LITG, 26th of September 2021
- Pokémon GO Announces October 2021 Raid Bosses With New Genesect
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- Why Hasn't DC Revived Gen 13? Wizard 1/2 Issue CGC 9.8 At Auction
- The Punisher and Spider-Man in Western Penn (and Elsewhere) at Auction
- Valiant's Shadowman Returns In January With Cullen Bunn, Pedro Andreo
- Denny O'Neil and Joe Quesada's Batman: Sword of Azrael, Up for Auction
- The Underappreciated Saga of Deathlock, Up for Auction
- A Tour of the Alien Universe in Classic Dark Horse Comics at Auction
- Harbinger: Children of the Eighth Day Blue Bird Variant, at Auction
- Mark Sable & Chris Anderson Launch Satanic Panic With Chaotic Neutral
LITG six years ago, Gerry Conway and Pokémon GO
- Absol, Mawile, & Unown Coming To Pokémon GO… In Only One Country
- Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
- The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
- DC Comics – A New Look For Vixen In 2021?
- GI Joe Classified Reveals From Hasbro Pulsecon Include Zartan, Firefly
- Animal Kingdom: Where Things Were Left & What We Want for Season 5
- Rush Limbaugh's Medal of Honor Makes Dave Bautista Want to Puke
- Marvel Legends Avengers Wave 2 Includes Buildable Joe Fixit
- New Look For Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown Revealed (Spoilers)
- That New Look – And New Name – for Poison Ivy, Revealed (Spoilers)
- John Sanders Tell-All Book About Action and Other UK Comics Secrets
- Shuri First Black Panther Appearance Original Artwork On Sale Tomorrow
- Doctor Who Comics Team Bring Death To Life
- Speedy's Cafe, As Seen in BBC's Sherlock, Is For Sale
- Mujirushi: The Sign of Dreams is Naoki Urusawa's Oddball Heist Comedy
LITG seven years ago, Marvel censored Mark Waid's Captain America
Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.
- Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4 Brings Shrimp Rick & Shrimp Morty? [Spoilers] (REDACTED)
- Asterix on the New Two-Euro Coin
- Scott Lobdell Really Wants Red Hood's Outlaws to Be the X-Men
- Tom King's Final Word on Batman in Next Month's Batman Annual
- Young Avengers Relaunch in 2020 – To Replace Champions?
- Kitty Pryde – the New Red Queen of The Hellfire Club?
- When Disney Ordered Ike Perlmutter to Stop Blocking Black Panther and Captain Marvel Movies
- The Titles of the Final Issues Of HOXPOX, and Cosmic Universal Truths Revealed, in Powers Of X #5 (Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
- Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
- Thor: Metal Gods Serial to Bring Movie Fans on Cosmic Journey to the Universe of Comics
- Eternals News From Marvel to Be Teased at New York Comic Con
- Kindred Knows Who's Name Peter Parker Cries at Night – Amazing Spider-Man #30 Spoilers
- "Titans" Season 2: Slade Wilson Made a Promise Deathstroke Will Keep
- Steve Rogers Vs Toxic Masculinity in Today's Captain America #14 (Spoilers)
- Today, Wolverine's Daughter Rien Becomes Part of 616 Continuity (Marvel Comics Presents #9 Spoilers)
- "The Flash" Season 6: Is "Team Flash" Ready for "Crisis" [TRAILER]
- X-Men #1 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Comic Store In Your Future – One Miiiiillion Copies
LITG eight years ago, we lost Norm Breyfogle
Damn.
- Batman Artist Norm Breyfogle Died on Monday, Aged 58
- Who are the Confirmed Deaths in Heroes In Crisis #1? (Spoilers)
- How Did Dr Manhattan Destroy the Justice Society of America? (Doomsday Clock #7 Spoilers)
- Another New Age Of DC Heroes? Justice League Odyssey #1 Spoilers
- Comics Folk React to Those Heroes In Crisis #1 Deaths
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Ales Kot, writer on Secret Avengers, Bloodborne, co-creator of Zero.
- Caleb Gerard, writer on Full Moon Fever.
- Jim Sinclair, collaborator with Sam Kieth on The Maxx.
- Bob Sharen, comic book colourist for Marvel.
- Charles Burns, creator of Black Hole.
- Randy Emberlin, inker on Spider-Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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