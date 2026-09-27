Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Justice League, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, anticipated titles

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leads the Top 50 Anticipated comics this week, followed by X-Men and Uncanny X-Men

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 tops this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading a rare Marvel-heavy charge.

X-Men #38 and Uncanny X-Men #36 follow close behind, giving Marvel the top three spots on the pull list.

Poison Ivy, Zatanna, and Wonder Woman lead DC’s best performers, with no Batman or Absolute books in the top tier.

The ranking comes from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Despite coming out in many comic book stores yesterday for Local Comic Shop Day, The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with X-Men and Uncanny X-Men right behind. As Marvel owns the opening stretch for a rare time, with a lack of Absolute or Batman comics from DC Comics as Poison Ivy, Zatanna and Wonder Woman beat out all the DC boys to the top ten.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 30th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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