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Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leads the Top 50 Anticipated comics this week, followed by X-Men and Uncanny X-Men

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Article Summary

  • Amazing Spider-Man #1000 tops this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading a rare Marvel-heavy charge.
  • X-Men #38 and Uncanny X-Men #36 follow close behind, giving Marvel the top three spots on the pull list.
  • Poison Ivy, Zatanna, and Wonder Woman lead DC’s best performers, with no Batman or Absolute books in the top tier.
  • The ranking comes from League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest ahead of Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Despite coming out in many comic book stores yesterday for Local Comic Shop Day, The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday, with X-Men and Uncanny X-Men right behind. As Marvel owns the opening stretch for a rare time, with a lack of Absolute or Batman comics from DC Comics as Poison Ivy, Zatanna and Wonder Woman beat out all the DC boys to the top ten.

No. Title Publisher Price
1 The Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marvel $9.99
2 X-Men #38 Marvel $4.99
3 Uncanny X-Men #36 Marvel $4.99
4 Poison Ivy #48 DC $3.99
5 Zatanna #6 DC $3.99
6 Fantastic Four #17 Marvel $4.99
7 Wonder Woman 2026 Annual: Wonder War – The Matriarch Special #1 DC $5.99
8 Spawn #379 Image $3.99
9 Bleeding Hearts #8 DC $3.99
10 Geiger #25 Image $5.99
11 DNX #2 Marvel $4.99
12 Queen in Black #5 Marvel $4.99
13 X-Men United #7 Marvel $4.99
14 Gambit: Wanted #3 Marvel $4.99
15 Venom #262 Marvel $4.99
16 Superman: Kingdom of Zod Special #1 DC $5.99
17 Sorcerer Supreme #10 Marvel $4.99
18 Alien vs. X-Men #1 Marvel $5.99
19 The Amazing Venom #1 Marvel $4.99
20 Bizarro: Year None #3 DC $4.99
21 Hyde Street #13 Image $3.99
22 Ultimate Impact: Reborn #5 Marvel $4.99
23 Hammerfist #2 Image $3.99
24 Queen in Black: Venom Unchained #3 Marvel $4.99
25 Adventures of Superman: Book of El #12 DC $3.99
26 White Sky #6 Image $3.99
27 Conan the Barbarian #35 Titan $4.99
28 Sonic the Hedgehog #90 IDW $4.99
29 Tomb of Apocalypse #2 Marvel $4.99
30 Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #3 Marvel $4.99
31 Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Destiny #1 Marvel $5.99
32 Hello Darkness #25 Boom $5.99
33 Predator vs. the Planet of the Apes #3 Marvel $4.99
34 Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #4 Boom $4.99
35 Final Boss #10 Image $3.99
36 The Fantastic Four: First Foes – Dragon Man #1 Marvel $4.99
37 Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! #2 IDW $4.99
38 Hellraiser: Resurrections – The Return of the Priest #1 Boom $4.99
39 Three Worlds / Three Moons: Shift #1 Dark Horse $9.99
40 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hunger #1 IDW $5.99
41 Dick Tracy #20 Mad Cave $4.99
42 Operation: Iron Coffin #3 IDW $4.99
43 American Caper #11 Dark Horse $4.99
44 Bad Thoughts #4 Ignition $4.99
45 Skate Ali #4 Dark Horse $4.99
46 DC W.I.P.: Watchmen #1 DC $14.99
47 Vampirella x Witchblade Special #1 Dynamite $5.99
48 Gastronomique #2 Boom $4.99
49 Mind MGMT: New & Improved #4 Oni $4.99
50 The Smart Division #2 Dark Horse $4.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 30th of September 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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