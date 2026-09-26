Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Vault | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, Dungeon Crawler Carl, Future Is, lcsd, local comic shop day, Mad Science Division, Skan, Snip, Travis Charest, v for vendetta, Watchmen

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 On Sale Early Today For Local Comic Shop Day

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 On Sale Today For Local Comic Shop Day as well as an exclusive Mad Science Division and early Dungeon Crawler Carl

Article Summary Local Comic Shop Day 2026 starts with Amazing Spider-Man #1000 on sale early via the Skan variant at participating stores.

Over 280 shops join Local Comic Shop Day 2026 with signings, activities, exclusives, sales, and community events.

Local Comic Shop Day exclusives include Mad Science Division, Archie #1, Star Trek #1, Six of Us #1, and more.

Early releases for Local Comic Shop Day include Dungeon Crawler Carl Vol. 2, Snip #1, and other limited editions.

It wasn't meant to be this way. Amazing Spider-Man #1000 was meant to have come out on the 16th of September. But then the printer got all gummed up and the comic was delayed two weeks to the 30th of September. But the Skan variant cover edition was scheduled for Local Comic Shop Day, today, the 26th of September, and that never changed. Which means participating comic shops are suddenly selling Amazing Spider-Man #1000 today, such as Forbidden Planet in the UK, where I find myself travelling to on the 14 bus right now…

Local Comic Shop Day is the annual event from comic book shop retailer activist group ComicsPRO that shines a spotlight on independent brick-and-mortar comic book stores as vital community hubs. After shifting permanently to the last Saturday in September to avoid the American holiday rush and help fill a traditionally slower month, ComicsPRO has pushed beyond pure variant-cover sales. The focus is now on community: signings, sketch sessions, kids' activities, costume contests, scavenger hunts, local creator showcases, charity drives, sales, and simply welcoming atmospheres that make shops feel like third spaces for readers of all ages. Over 280 stores are participating this year, and you can find your nearest one via the official store locator at LocalComicShopDay.com.

What's on sale today for Local Comic Shop Day 2026?

Travis Charest will return to American comic books for a Foil Virgin cover of the new Archie #1 from Oni Press for $20.

will return to American comic books for a from Oni Press for $20. Watchmen and V For Vendetta get Deluxe Special Editions with a digital copy of the films from DC Comics, as well as facsimile editions in standard and foil.

with a digital copy of the films from DC Comics, as well as facsimile editions in standard and foil. Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2 by Matt Dinniman, Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Laurel Pursuit Studios, Tevagah published by Vault Comics, ten days early. $19.99

published by Vault Comics, ten days early. $19.99 Mad Science Division from Ignition by Dan Watters and Brian Level gets an entirely exclusive first chapter for LCSD.

gets an entirely exclusive first chapter for LCSD. Star Trek #1 will have an exclusive cover by Elizabeth Beals from IDW for $4.99, featuring from IDW for $4.99, featuring Captain Seven of Nine revising her Borg identity.

Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer #1 will have an Anni Wu cover from Image Comics/Tiny Onion for $9.99 feature the lead spinoff serial killer.

from Image Comics/Tiny Onion for $9.99 feature the lead spinoff serial killer. Marvel Comics has an Amazing Spider-Man #1000 variant by Skan Srisuwan for $7.99

for $7.99 Dark Horse Comics has a Six Of Us #1 variant by Gabriel Walta for $4.99

for $4.99 Source Point Press has a new printing of Josh Malerman's graphic novel debut, RSVP: E.S.P ., packaged for the first time in a special limited-edition foil bag with an autographed 5"x7" embossed lithograph featuring brand-new artwork by Joshua Werner . Each lithograph is signed by Josh Malerman, Joshua Werner, and writer Dirk Manning , who adapted the screenplay to a comic book. It is limited to 200 copies.

., packaged for the first time in a special limited-edition foil bag with an autographed 5"x7" embossed lithograph featuring brand-new artwork by . Each lithograph is signed by Josh Malerman, Joshua Werner, and writer , who adapted the screenplay to a comic book. It is limited to 200 copies. THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release

arrives early with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 2 by Matt Dinniman, Rhett C. Bruno, Jaime Castle, Laurel Pursuit Studios, Tevagah published by Vault Comics, ten days early. $19.99

published by Vault Comics, ten days early. $19.99 Pesto Comics has an advance copy of Snip #1 featuring an exclusive Riccardo Faccini cover, for $9.99

featuring an exclusive Riccardo Faccini cover, for $9.99 Z2 Comics has a reprint of the original Johnny Cash biocomic from 1975 by Johnny Cash, Al Hartley, and Billy Zeoli for $19.99

from 1975 by Johnny Cash, Al Hartley, and Billy Zeoli for $19.99 Participating stores will also be sent free copies of the graphic novels Meg Cabot's Detective Baby, Hope Larson's Very Bad At Math and a Lightfall art print by Tim Probert…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 SKAN LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY VARIANT

Comic Script by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley Illustrated by Pepe Larraz, Patrick Gleason

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title! Don't miss September's PREVIEWS for more art and talent reveals! Marvel $9.99

Mad Science Division: The Cold Open Cover A Brian Level LCSD

Dan Watters and Brian Level

A LOCAL COMIC SHOP DAY EXCLUSIVE! It's no secret Archimedes Anderson is a nepo hire. Assigned chief-coordinator of R&D at the American arm of genetic engineering and bioweapons development company Miyashi-Smith, everyone knows he's here for one purpose: to slash the budget and trim the fat. If he can cut 30% of expenditure from the unaffectionately nicknamed Mad Science Division, he's been promised a cushy, high-level job at HQ. He goes in with a move-fast-and-break-stuff attitude but, knowing absolutely nothing about the dangerous genetic experiments taking place in the division, he upsets the delicate equilibrium of the department factions, and removes guard rails which protect the workers and the public–exposing them to terrible, evil experiments. In this special introductory issue, featuring an all-new and exclusive story, readers and Archimedes go through orientation at the Mad Science Division together! Ignition's latest series comes from the demented brains of Dan Watters (Nightwing; TMNT: Shredder) and Brian Level (Venom: Black, White & Blood). And this exclusive first chapter is only available in comic shops for Local Comic Shop Day! Ignition $4.99

WATCHMEN THE DELUXE LCSD EDITION HC (MR)

(W) Moore, Alan (A) Gibbons, Dave (CA) Movie Key Art

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) Dave Gibbons • In the mid-eighties, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons created WATCHMEN, changing the course of comics' history and essentially remaking how popular culture perceived the genre. Popularly cited as the point where comics came of age, WATCHMEN's sophisticated take on superheroes has been universally acclaimed for its psychological depth and realism. Now, DC collects this series in the popular Deluxe Edition format. • Includes sketches, bonus material and a new introduction by artist Dave Gibbons. • Collects WATCHMEN #1-12. Contains a digital code for the animated movie. Code is valid in the US only. DC $44.99

V FOR VENDETTA LCSD EDITION HC (MR)

(W) Moore, Alan (A) Lloyd, David (CA) Movie Key Art

(W) Alan Moore (A/CA) David Lloyd A powerful story about loss of freedom and individuality, V For Vendetta takes place in a totalitarian England following a devastating war that changed the face of the planet. In a world without political freedom or with personal freedom and precious little faith in anything comes a mysterious man in a white porcelain mask who fights political oppressors through terrorism and seemingly absurd acts. It's a gripping tale of the blurred lines between ideological good and evil. This new edition collects the stories originally published in the 10-issue Vertigo miniseries along with a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes and making-of content. Contains a digital code for the movie. Code is valid in the US only. DC $54.99

Watchmen #1 Facsimile Local Comic Shop Day Variant

Watchmen #1 Facsimile Local Comic Shop Day Foil Variant



V for Vendetta #1 Facsimile Local Comic Shop Day Variant

V for Vendetta #1 Facsimile Local Comic Shop Day Foil Variant

EXQUISITE CORPSES FOX MASK KILLER #1 (OF 5) CVR J ANNIE WU LCSD FOIL VAR (MR)

(W) Che Grayson (A) Adam Gorham, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Annie Wu

MINISERIES PREMIERE Among killers-for-hire, there are a select few feared even among other assassins. The enigmatic Fox Mask Killer is at the top of that list. But now she wants the one thing even she can't have—she wants out. And the only person who can offer her an opportunity to get away from her old life may be the devil herself… Discover the thrilling—and tragic—backstory of EXQUISITE CORPSES' most emblematic killer, as brought to life by breakout creators CHE GRAYSON (Absolute Catwoman), ADAM GORHAM (Infernal Hulk), JORDIE BELLAIRE (Absolute Wonder Woman), and BECCA CAREY (RADIANT BLACK) Image $4.99

Archie #1 Cover W Travis Charest Local Comic Shop Day Foil Full Art Var

Ben H. Winters and Fábio Moon

BEING YOUNG NEVER GETS OLD! THE MILESTONE COMICS PUBLISHING EVENT OF THE YEAR STARTS HERE AS ONI PRESS AND ARCHIE COMICS PROUDLY PRESENT A GROUNDBREAKING NEW ONGOING SERIES FOR THE MOST JOYOUS COMIC BOOK ICON OF ALL! A new day is dawning in Riverdale as New York Times bestselling writer, Edgar Award and Philip K. Dick Award winner, and Eisner Award nominee Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, Benjamin) joins multiple Eisner Award–winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova) to reintroduce America's favorite teenager—and begin a star-studded countdown to Archie's 85th anniversary—with a 21st-century testament to teenage idealism and the limitless joy of Archie Comics! For his entire life, 17-year-old Archie Andrews has had it all: adoring friends, football glory, and a natural charm that always seems to make him the center of attention. Now, through his eyes, experience the warmth and wonder of Riverdale and its near-infinite roster of residents—the popular kids, the endearing oddballs, and everyone in between—as Archie embarks on a whirlwind, all-star adventure through his town's past, present, and future . . . beginning with a local film festival that's about to turn everything upside down . . .And, at the center of it all, lies an enigmatic paradox that only Archie's pal Jughead Jones can possibly unravel . . . Plus: Puzzles! Pin-ups! And a veritable sweet shop of surprises that all link to the same inextricable mystery . . . Finally, your antidote for postmodern malaise has arrived. Welcome to the all-new ARCHIE #1!

$20.00 Oni Press

Star Trek (2026) #1 Variant LCSD (Elizabeth Beals)

Christopher Cantwell and Dennis Menheere

Their mission is new. Their legacy is not. From the pen of fan-favorite writer Christopher Cantwell (Star Trek: Defiant, Star Trek: Red Shirts) and the brush of psychedelic standout Dennis Menheere (Etheres, Little Nightmares) comes the launch of an all-new flagship…and this time, we're busting out of the four quadrants. The Enterprise-G is on a desperate mission beyond the known Galaxy to relocate the dying Avuran people when its crew finds a perfect new home in a region of unknown space called the Epsilon Corridor. Three pristine Class-M worlds—the Trinity—await the refugees. No signs of civilization. No detectable threats. A colonist's dream. But the dream fractures fast. When Captain Seven of Nine and her divided, fast-tracked crew begin exploring the Trinity, they uncover disturbing contradictions: vanished structures, inexplicable artifacts, time skips, and evidence of a presence Starfleet's century-old probes never detected. Each world houses a different ecosystem, different physics problems, and different secrets—as if they've been curated…or quarantined. But from who? Or what? The first arc of Star Trek delivers a prestige, mystery-driven, high-stakes psychological thriller of an opening salvo—new worlds, new species, new existential threats—anchored by Seven, Jack, and Crash La Forge fighting to keep the mission together as the Galaxy's oldest ghosts awaken. $4.99 IDW Publishing

Six of Us #1 Cover G LCSD 2026 Gabriel Hernández Walta Variant

om King, Gabriel Hernández Walta, and Jordie Bellaire

Six actors built America's favorite sitcom. Millions tuned in. Billboards lit the skyline. Then one of them died… A beloved cast member of a hit ensemble sitcom dies under mysterious circumstances, sending shockwaves through Hollywood and revealing the secrets, betrayals, and desires lurking beneath the glittering facade. As the surviving cast members confront their past; old rivalries and hidden truths emerge and the line between life and performance begins to blur. Tom King, Gabriel Hernández Walta, and Jordie Bellaire — creators of the Eisner Award-winning The Vision — deliver a brutal Hollywood noir: a story about grief, ambition, and the lies we tell to keep the show alive. Dark Horse $4.99

HELLO IM JOHNNY CASH TP

(W) Johnny Cash, Al Hartley, Billy Zeoli (A/CA) Al Hartley

The life of legendary musician Johnny Cash, including his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and the faith that helped him overcome them. Originally published in 1976, republished by Z2 exclusively for LCSD 2026 $9.99

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL TP VOL 02 LCSD 2026 EARLY RELEASE DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE

(W) Tevagah, Matt Dinniman (A) Laurel Pursuit Studio (CA) Yoshi Yoshitani

New Achievement! You can read! The fact that you're coming back for Volume 2 suggests you read Volume 1. Good for you… or maybe you only looked at all the pretty pictures. Reward: Pop quiz! If you don't buy Volume 3 next, you fail! The Goblin Copper Chopper is born! Atop their new set of wheels, Carl and Princess Donut ignite an all out meth war between the Goblins and Llamas. But more floors await! Volume 2 of the New York Times, USA Today and Publisher's Weekly bestselling graphic novel adaptation of Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman. You know what's worse than breaking up with your girlfriend? Getting stuck on a sadistic alien game show with her cat. Retail: $19.99

SNIP #1 (OF 5) ADVANCE RELEASE LCSD EXCLUSIVE

(W) Adriano Ariganello (A) Riccardo Faccini, JP Jordan (CA) Riccardo Faccini

A special advanced release variant of Pesto Comics' highly-anticipated new title, SNIP #1, exclusively available for Local Comic Shop Day ahead of the series debut in October! Only available to LCSD-registered storefronts and featuring a collectible Riccardo Faccini cover not available anywhere else! What if you could just snip your problems away? Here one second, forgotten the next. What if someone else decided what actually is a problem and what isn't? What if they decided the problem is YOU? $9.99

RSVP ESP TP LCSD EXCLUSIVE WITH SIGNED LITHOGRAPH EDITION (MR)

(W) Josh Malerman, Dirk Manning (A/CA) Joshua Ross

Exclusively available for Local Comic Shop Day, Source Point Press is thrilled to offer comic shop customers the kind of collectible that's not available through the mass market! New York Times bestselling horror author Josh Malerman, the creator of the smash hit horror sensations BIRD BOX and INCIDENTS AROUND THE HOUSE, offers a special encore presentation of his gripping graphic novel debut, RSVP: E.S.P., packaged for the first time in a special limited edition foil bag with an autographed 5"x7" embossed lithograph featuring brand new artwork by Joshua Werner! Each lithograph is signed by the rising superstar of horror himself, Josh Malerman, Joshua Werner, and four-time Ringo Award-nominated writer Dirk Manning (NIGHTMARE WORLD, HOMESTEAD), who adapted the chilling tale to the comics medium. Limited to 200 copies, this LCSD-exclusive special edition of the book is perfectly timed both for the Halloween season and for the fall release of Malerman's newest film adaptation, OTHER MOMMY starring Jessica Chastain! In RSVP: E.S.P., a scientist whose pursuit to prove that psychic powers really exist has cost him his reputation, his friends, and even his marriage. Now, in one last desperate attempt to prove his theories correct, he has invited two adolescent children to his home… unaware that they are both omega-level psychics. One desperately wants to prove that his powers are real, while the other wants to eliminate any dwindling hope of such a discovery no matter what the cost… and so begins a battle not only for the unsuspecting doctor's mind, but also his whole reality. This previously unreleased story was chosen by Josh Malerman to be adapted into a graphic novel by Dirk Manning with illustrations by Joshua Ross (LONDON AFTER MIDNIGHT, LEFT TURNS).

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 ALPHA LCSD ADVANCE RELEASE EXCLUSIVE

THE FUTURE IS ****** #18 arrives early, exclusively for Local Comic Shop Day, with a special polybagged variant cover and an exclusive Backdoors & Breaches playing card ahead of its regular October release. A special collectible variant, and the perfect place to start, featuring ARF, RECKAH Comics' fan-favorite canine freebooter, in a standalone story built for readers discovering this world for the first time. $7.99

Participating stores will also be sent free copies of the graphic novels Meg Cabot's Detective Baby, Hope Larson's Very Bad At Math and a Lightfall art print by Tim Probert… more to come I am sure.

Shops are also running their own promotions—bulk discounts, sidewalk sales, maker's markets, workshops, and more. Check your local store's socials or website for specifics; many have limited quantities on the hottest exclusives (first-come, first-served is the rule of the day).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!