Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, joe kelly, mcm, pepe larraz

Amazing Spider-Man #1000: Peter Parker's Life Flashes Before His Eyes

A look inside Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz's Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as Peter Parker's life flashes before his eyes

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1000 sends Peter Parker’s life flashing before his eyes as Spider-Man battles the terrifying new villain Ravage.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz tease how Amazing Spider-Man #1000 channels Spider-Man 2’s New York spirit in a new way.

Marvel bills Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as its biggest Spider-Man milestone, with backup stories from top returning creators.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 features Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Dan Slott, Frank Miller, Brian Bendis, Pepe Larraz and more.

I had a lovely chat with Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz this weekend about Amazing Spider-Man #1000, coming from Marvel Comics in September 2026. And rather than the cap of their run, kicking off their next run… and he's a small, black and white low-res look and what you will find inside. I recalled to Pepe Larraz that, when Mark Millar announced he had Marvel's best superhero artist and DC's best superhero artist for his next projects, I suggested it would be Pepe Larraz and Jorge Jiménez. And indeed it was… and as we take a look inside the 1000th issue, we are led to recall that moment in the second Spider-Man film when Spider-Man stopped the runaway subway train before it crashed into the city… this time, with Spider-Man fighting the new Ravage, Peter Parker's life flashes before his eyes and a cable car snaps… Joe said, "We were talking about how there's that excellent moment in Sam Raimi's second movie where New Yorkers help Spider-Man. It's such a beautiful moment, and they're just so into it. And so, we were trying to capture that idea. And literally at dinner that night, we're like, what if there was this spirit of New York and that came to life? And we kind of pitched it the next day. It did not fly. And I was glad it did not fly." So… what did???

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

JOE KELLY, NOAH HAWLEY, FRANK MILLER, DAN SLOTT,

J.M. DEMATTEIS & BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS & MORE! (W)

PEPE LARRAZ, PATRICK GLEASON, PEACH MOMOKO, MARCOS MARTIN,

JOHN ROMITA JR., STUART IMMONEN & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. & PAOLO RIVERA • VARIANT COVER BY STUART IMMONEN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY ED MCGUINNESS • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY ERIK LARSEN • VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

AMAZING VISIONS VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

AMAZING VISIONS VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY LEE BERMEJO

VARIANT COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN • VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY MR GARCIN • WEBHEAD VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE DITKO

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY MARVEL STUDIOS VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MARVEL ANIMATION SPIDER-MAN 1967 WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

MARVEL TŌKON: FIGHTING SOULS VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY!

Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

104 PGS./Rated T …$9.99

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