Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1000, ravage

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview: Is Ravage Precedent For Ravage 2099?

A First Proper Look at Ravage in Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Preview... is he the precedent character to Stan Lee and Paul Ryan's Ravage 2099?

Article Summary Stan Lee and Paul Ryan’s Ravage 2099 debuted in 1992 as a rare Marvel 2099 hero with no prior Marvel Universe version.

Ravage 2099 followed Paul-Phillip Ravage, an Alchemax executive transformed into a mutant eco-warrior after betrayal.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 introduces a new Ravage, raising the question of whether he is a precursor to Ravage 2099.

Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz lead the milestone story, while Marvel packs ASM #1000 with major creators and backup tales.

Once upon a time, Stan Lee and Paul Ryan created Ravage 2099 in 1992, for the Marvel 2099 Universe, after both John Byrne and Steve Ditko turned it down. Unlike the other characters with their own books, Spider-Man 2099, X-Men 2099, Punisher 2099, Ravage had no Marvel Universe precedent. The series ran for the run of the 2099 line, 33 issues until 1995, scripted by writers Pat Mills and Tony Skinner, who then wrote the series in full, with Ian Edgington writing the finale.

In 2099, Paul-Phillip Ravage will be the CEO of ECO Central, a subsidiary of the corporation Alchemax, which will work to combat polluters, or so it is. Framed for murder after questioning the secrets of the company. imprisoned on Hellrock, he will be mutated by prolonged exposure to the island's radiation and biohazards, and he will evolve into an animalistic form with the ability to regenerate from almost any wound and project bio-kinetic energy beams from his hands, as well as horns, fangs, and claws.

But in 2026, for Amazing Spider-Man #1000, it looks like we are getting a precedent, with new Spider-Man villain Ravage, courtesy of Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz. Here's a preview of that story, along with a creative breakdown of this issue.

"Ravaged" by Joe Kelly and Pepe Larraz serves as the milestone issue's central story, adding a terrifying new villain to Spidey's iconic rogues' gallery. Who is Ravage, and what does he want with Spider-Man?

"Now I Can Rest" by Dan Slott and Marcos Martin brings readers back to the night that changed Peter Parker 's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death.

and brings readers back to the night that changed 's life in a revelatory and heartbreaking story exploring Uncle Ben's death. "The Gesture" by Brian Michael Bendis and Stuart Immonen is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes!

and is a mighty team-up between Spider-Man and the Avengers against some of Spidey's greatest foes! "Tears of the Spider-Queen" by Frank Miller and Peach Momoko pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand!

and pits Spider-Man against the deadly ninjas of the Hand! "Still Standing" by Noah Hawley and Patrick Gleason introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure.

and introduces an older Peter Parker as he reflects on his life and suits up for one final adventure. "Requiem for a Goblin" by J.M. DeMatteis and Humberto Ramos revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of Harry Osborn .

and revisits the aftermath of a pivotal moment in Spider-Man history: the death of . "Of Webs and Six-Guns" by Larry Lieber and Giuseppe Camuncoli takes Spidey on a rousing Western-style adventure!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #36 (LGY #1000)

Written by Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis & Brian Michael Bendis, Larry Lieber, More!

Art by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. Patrick Gleason, Peach Momoko, Marcos Martin, Stuart Immonen, Humberto Ramos, & More!

Main Covers by Pepe Larraz, John Romita Jr. & Paolo Rivera

THE BIGGEST ISSUE IN AMAZING SPIDER-HISTORY! Spider-Man faces his greatest fear and his most frightening new villain in decades…RAVAGE! Plus, some of the greatest creative minds on Earth honor one thousand issues of THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN! NOAH HAWLEY (Alien: Earth, Fargo, LEGION) makes his comic book debut, Frank Miller and Peach Momoko collaborate for the first time, Stuart Immonen and Brian Michael Bendis return to Spider-Man together, and some of the best ASM creators return to the title!

On Sale 9/16

"Writing AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1000 has stirred up a lot of emotions for me, but gratitude is chief among them," Kelly shared. "It's a true honor to have the opportunity to contribute to Spidey's legacy with a huge milestone like this. And special bonus – we get to introduce a new villain?! Amazing. Ravage is layered and complex and mysterious, and I can't wait to unleash him on the readers with this monumental issue!"

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