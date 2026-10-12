Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #1001, anticipated titles

Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Amazing Spider-Man #1001 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics out in comic book stores this Wednesday

Article Summary Amazing Spider-Man #1001 tops this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading Marvel’s biggest new comic book release.

Transformers #37 ranks No. 2 and X-Men follows, while Marvel packs the chart with major launches like Venom #1.

DC’s Next Level wave surges with Teen Titans #2, Doom Patrol #2, Legion of Super-Heroes #2, and Barbara Gordon.

The Top 50 list is based on League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest for Wednesday’s new comics.

The Amazing Spider-Man is not just for #1000, as #1001 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week with Transformers #37 right behind from Image Comics and Skybound. Then after X-Men #9, DC Comics DC Next Level dominates with second issues of Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, Legion of Super-Heroes, as well as Barbara Gordon: Breakout.

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 14th of October 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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