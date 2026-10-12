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Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Leads Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Amazing Spider-Man #1001 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics out in comic book stores this Wednesday

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Article Summary

  • Amazing Spider-Man #1001 tops this week’s 50 most anticipated comics, leading Marvel’s biggest new comic book release.
  • Transformers #37 ranks No. 2 and X-Men follows, while Marvel packs the chart with major launches like Venom #1.
  • DC’s Next Level wave surges with Teen Titans #2, Doom Patrol #2, Legion of Super-Heroes #2, and Barbara Gordon.
  • The Top 50 list is based on League of Comic Geeks pull data, tracking reader interest for Wednesday’s new comics.

The Amazing Spider-Man is not just for #1000, as #1001 leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week with Transformers #37 right behind from Image Comics and Skybound. Then after X-Men #9, DC Comics DC Next Level dominates with second issues of Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, Legion of Super-Heroes, as well as Barbara Gordon: Breakout.

No. Title Publisher Price
1 The Amazing Spider-Man #1001 Marvel $4.99
2 Transformers #37 Image $3.99
3 X-Men #39 Marvel $4.99
4 Teen Titans #2 DC $3.99
5 The Doom Patrol #2 DC $3.99
6 Legion of Super-Heroes #2 DC $3.99
7 Barbara Gordon: Breakout #6 DC $3.99
8 Batman and Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos #3 DC $4.99
9 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #23 IDW $4.99
10 Iron Man #10 Marvel $4.99
11 Wade Wilson: Deadpool #9 Marvel $4.99
12 Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham Central #2 DC $4.99
13 Batman: Bad Seeds – Streets of Gotham #1 DC $5.99
14 DNX #3 Marvel $4.99
15 Supergirl #18 DC $3.99
16 Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #4 DC $3.99
17 Venom #1 Marvel $4.99
18 Black Cat #15 Marvel $4.99
19 Infernal Hulk vs. Fantastic Four #1 Marvel $4.99
20 Radiant Black #44 Image $3.99
21 Green Lantern Corps #21 DC $3.99
22 The Nice House by the Sea #12 DC $3.99
23 Wolverine: Paradise #1 Marvel $4.99
24 Doom All-On-One #1 Marvel $7.99
25 Generation X-23 #9 Marvel $4.99
26 G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #333 Image $3.99
27 Spawn 77 #2 Image $6.99
28 Chachu #3 Image $3.99
29 X-Men '97: Season Two #5 Marvel $4.99
30 Amazing Spider-Man: Amazing Visions #1 Marvel $5.99
31 The Karman Blade #2 Image $3.99
32 The Seasons #12 Image $3.99
33 Sonic the Hedgehog x Godzilla #3 IDW $4.99
34 Star Wars: Rogue One – Chirrut & Baze #1 Marvel $4.99
35 Power Rangers Unlimited #4 Boom $4.99
36 Regicide #3 Image $3.99
37 Nova: Return of the Rings #1 Marvel $4.99
38 Blood & Thunder #18 Image $3.99
39 Clayface: Special Edition #1 DC $1.00
40 100 Bullets: The US of Anger #4 DC $3.99
41 The Curse of Sherlee Johnson #8 Image $3.99
42 Captain Britain 50th Anniversary Special #1 Marvel $4.99
43 Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett #3 Marvel $5.99
44 Ice Cream Man: Chocolate / Vanilla Twist #1 Image $6.99
45 Starship Godzilla: Invasion X #1 IDW $4.99
46 Batman #227 Facsimile Edition 2026 DC $3.99
47 Sicko #3 Ignition $4.99
48 Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers #3 Dark Horse $4.99
49 Star Trek: Red Shirts – Ghost of the 21st Century #3 IDW $4.99
50 Prima Apparata #2 Ignition $4.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 14th of October 2026. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement? Or is this just the internet?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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