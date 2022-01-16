Amazing Spider-Man #85 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Amazing Spider-Man has held the top spot for three weeks, but last week saw it beaten by the Batman and X-Men double whammy. Now it's back at the top.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #85 Detective Comics #1,048 Dark Ages #4 Star Wars #20 Batgirls #2 Spawn Scorched #1 Harley Quinn Eat Bang Kill Tour #5 Devil's Reign Superior Four #1 Batman Urban Legends #11 Daredevil Woman Without Fear #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Rodman's Comics: Cold and bad weather this week made for poor sales (hopefully that is the reason). Marauders would have sold better though we were shorted on it.

Ssalefish Comics: This was a rather odd top 10 as the top 3 slots were very high sellers and the remaining 7 were fighting for scraps at the bottom. Justice League vs Legion of Superheroes didn't even make the cut at all making me firmly believe that Legion just isn't anything anyone cares about anymore, at least not any iteration of the last 20 years.

If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.