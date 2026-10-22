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Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Gavin Fullerton's Horror, The Heir

Amber Benson, Christopher Golden and Gavin Fullerton's Irish folk horror comics, The Heir, out from Mad Cave Studios in January 2027

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Article Summary

  • Amber Benson and Christopher Golden reunite with Gavin Fullerton for The Heir, a new Irish folk horror comic from Mad Cave.
  • The Heir #1 arrives January 13, 2027, launching a five-issue series with colors by Juancho! and letters by Becca Carey.
  • Amber Benson’s story follows Dani in Ireland, where a family funeral uncovers abduction, murder, curses, and dark folklore.
  • Inspired by Rosemary’s Baby and The Wicker Man, Amber Benson says The Heir blends psychological horror and sacrifice.

Writers Amber Benson and Christopher Golden are teaming up again with artist Gavin Fullerton for a five-issue original comic series titled The Heir, coming from Mad Cave Studios. The comic is an Irish folk horror story with colours by Juancho! and letters by Becca Carey. The Heir #1 is scheduled for the 13th of January, 2027.

Amber Benson and Christopher Golden Reunite for Irish Folk Horror Series The Heir at Mad Cave
The Heir by Amber Benson, Christopher Golden and Gavin Fullerton

The story follows Dani on her first trip to Ireland with her fiancé, Conor. What was meant to be an engagement announcement becomes his grandfather's funeral. Dani is drawn into family secrets, a history of child abduction, and elements of Irish folklore. The plot involves murder, curses, and a race to save someone she loves. Amber Benson and Christopher Golden have described the tone as drawing from 1970s psychological horror such as Rosemary's Baby and The Wicker Man, with family curses, sacrifice, and creatures in the woods.

Amber Benson is best known for playing Tara Maclay on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and has co-written and co-directed the Audible series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story with Christopher Golden, the Bram Stoker and Shirley Jackson Award-winning novelist who has written Buffy tie-ins and co-created the Outerverse comics with Mike Mignola. The pair previously worked together on the Ghosts of Albion web series and related books. They said they originally developed The Heir as a potential film idea before deciding it was better suited to comics at Mad Cave. Gavin Fullerton, who is actually Irish, has drawn The Closet with James Tynion IV, Bog Bodies with Declan Shalvey, and his own one-shot Tuatha for IDW. He said the project allowed him to draw on local people and places for inspiration. With covers by Jamie McKelvie, Mike Mignola, Rebekah Isaacs, and Chuma Hill.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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