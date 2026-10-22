Amber Benson, Christopher Golden & Gavin Fullerton's Horror, The Heir

Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: Amber Benson, buffy, christopher golden, Gavin Fullerton, horror, The Heir

Amber Benson, Christopher Golden and Gavin Fullerton's Irish folk horror comics, The Heir, out from Mad Cave Studios in January 2027

The story follows Dani on her first trip to Ireland with her fiancé, Conor. What was meant to be an engagement announcement becomes his grandfather's funeral. Dani is drawn into family secrets, a history of child abduction, and elements of Irish folklore. The plot involves murder, curses, and a race to save someone she loves. Amber Benson and Christopher Golden have described the tone as drawing from 1970s psychological horror such as Rosemary's Baby and The Wicker Man, with family curses, sacrifice, and creatures in the woods.

Amber Benson is best known for playing Tara Maclay on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and has co-written and co-directed the Audible series Slayers: A Buffyverse Story with Christopher Golden, the Bram Stoker and Shirley Jackson Award-winning novelist who has written Buffy tie-ins and co-created the Outerverse comics with Mike Mignola. The pair previously worked together on the Ghosts of Albion web series and related books. They said they originally developed The Heir as a potential film idea before deciding it was better suited to comics at Mad Cave. Gavin Fullerton, who is actually Irish, has drawn The Closet with James Tynion IV, Bog Bodies with Declan Shalvey, and his own one-shot Tuatha for IDW. He said the project allowed him to draw on local people and places for inspiration. With covers by Jamie McKelvie, Mike Mignola, Rebekah Isaacs, and Chuma Hill.