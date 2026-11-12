Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: DNX, fantastic four, usa

"America Always Wins" X-Men, Fantastic Four & US Government (Spoilers)

"America Always Wins"... The X-Men, The Fantastic Four and The US Government in DNX from Marvel Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary DNX pushes Cyclops toward a deadly clash with Beast as X-Men #41 shifts focus to the team and rising US government pressure.

Crimson Commando’s long history, from Freedom Force to O*N*E, shows how Marvel ties mutant control to state power in DNX.

Even when Psylocke wins the fight, Frank Bohannan proves the US government still wins through authority, policy, and reach.

The Fantastic Four, especially Susan Storm, enter the DNX conflict as O*N*E and the X-Men collide over quarantine and rescue.

The first member of the X-Men, Cyclops, Scott Summers, has gone off to kill one of the other original X-Men, the original Beast, Hank McCoy, now known as the Chairman of the mutant terrorist group 3K. That's how we left off in the previous issue of DNX. But this week, X-Men #41 by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz looks at the X-Men (and Fantastic Four) they left behind…

… and the other threats from the American government.

Frank Bohannan, primarily known as Crimson Commando and first appearing in The Uncanny X-Men #215 in 1987, created by Chris Claremont and Alan Davis, is a World War II veteran mutant whose power keeps him at the peak of human physical perfection. Recruited into Freedom Force, the original government-sponsored mutant team formed under the Mutant Registration Act, they clashed with the X-Men, X-Factor, and others while enforcing government policy. Frank Bohannan was later rebuilt as a cyborg and assigned to mutant-surveillance units such as Project: Wideawake, before being killed by Wolverine.

Resurrected during the Krakoa era, he became the Director of O*N*E, the US Office of National Emergency, using political and institutional power against the X-Men rather than his superpowers. Such as going up against Psylocke, even when he loses…

… he still wins. All down to that institutional power…

Which is where the Fantastic Four comes in. Specifically Susan Storm, the Invisible Woman. Now rather visible indeed… and happy to be more so.

… just don't try and work out how Johnny Storm's moustache fits into continuity now. But it seems that the pen is more powerful than the psychic sword…

X-Men #41 by Jed MacKay, Netho Diaz

DNX TIE-IN! The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are on a mission to save lives – but O*N*E has a mandate to enforce a quarantine zone and have their own mission to complete. Can both succeed? $4.99 11/11/26

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