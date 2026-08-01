Posted in: Comics | Tagged: AHS 13, American Horror Story: 13

American Horror Story: Did Cody Fern Just Tease a Season 13 Return?

Cody Fern is either feeling nostalgic, having a little fun, or teasing a return for Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13.

Article Summary American Horror Story: 13 may have just gotten a major tease, with Cody Fern appearing in full Michael Langdon mode.

Ryan Murphy says American Horror Story: 13 is far bigger than Coven, with multiple roles and an ultimate evil ahead.

If Michael Langdon returns after Apocalypse, American Horror Story could finally bring Satan forward as Season 13’s big bad.

With Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, and Evan Peters in the mix, American Horror Story: 13 looks built for major returns.

Now this is some interesting timing. Earlier this week, Ryan Murphy had some very interesting details to share regarding his and Brad Falchuk's American Horror Story: 13. To make it clear that the season was about much more than "Coven," Murphy revealed that Sarah Paulson, Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, and others would be playing multiple roles. According to Murphy, the season's goal is "to defeat the ultimate evil." Shortly after, we dropped an opinion piece arguing that the "ultimate evil" would have to be Satan, which makes sense, considering that Cody Fern's Michael Langdon, aka the Antichrist, was taken out by the Coven during Season 8: "Apocalypse." If you take out Satan's agent on Earth, it would only make sense that Satan would be the "final boss." That brings us to today, with none other than Fern dropping a behind-the-scenes look from an HMU trailer – with Fern in full-on Michael Langdon mode. Does that mean they're making a return? Possibly. Then again, maybe Fern is having a little fun with the fans, feeling a bit nostalgic for the "Apocalypse" days, or something else. With an all-star season like the one AHS 13 is shaping up to be, we're going with Fern making a return…

Here's what Murphy had to share regarding American Horror Story: 13, including the reactions he received after pitching a special Season 13 and more:

Ryan Murphy tells us 'American Horror Story: 13' is "not a Coven story" ― it's so much more. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AVnhGrFga1 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 28, 2026

Previously, fans were treated to a look at the Coven's (Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, Avantika, Alex Consani, and the amazing Frances Conroy) return as they filmed on the streets of NYC. To say that it got a whole lot of attention on social media and in the press would be putting it lightly, with Ryan Murphy Productions releasing an official look on Instagram. Here's what Entertainment Tonight had to share about the Coven's return, followed by what else we've learned about AHS 13 so far (with the long-running horror anthology series returning on Sept. 24th):

The AHS coven is back together! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/z2WmpZqw4Y — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 9, 2026

Ryan Murphy Productions offered a first look at one of the newest additions to the AHS Universe, Paul Anthony Kelly. You might remember Kelly from that epic rollout he received during FX Networks' Upfronts presentation from early in May. You can check out the official post here, and here's a look at Kelly's Instagram Stories posts immediately after the images hit:

As it now stands, the cast for AHS 13 (officially) includes Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, John Waters, Joey Pollari, Paul Anthony Kelly, John Carroll Lynch, Matt Fraser, Mena Suvari, and Berto Colón.

FX's American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone's most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan-favorite roles, AHS 13 continues to build on the anthology's decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans.

Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel, and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13, and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams, and prepare for a supreme surprise.

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