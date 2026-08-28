Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: American Mythology, Carolina Kincade, Fraim Brothers, three stooges

American Mythology November 2026 Solicits With The Fraim Brothers

American Mythology November 2026 Solicits With The Fraim Brothers and Carolina Kincade

Article Summary American Mythology November 2026 spotlights The Fraim Brothers with two releases through Massive Indies and Lunar.

The Fraim Brothers launch creator-owned Carolina Kincade #1, a fast adventure mixing curses, secrets, and danger.

The Fraim Brothers also team on The Three Stooges: Thankstooging #1, a slapstick Thanksgiving special.

November solicits also feature The Wolf's Bite #1, Dreaming with Mary Sutherland #1, and rare limited editions.

American Mythology November 2026 solicits, and solicitations include the launch of two books from The Fraim Brothers, Brendon Fraim and Brian Fraim. The Three Stooges: Thankstooging #1 by S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, and the Fraim Brothers, who also launch their new creator-owned series Carolina Kincade #1, sending the archaeologist's daughter on a curse-filled quest in Mexico. Glenn Moane and Demi Mandir deliver lycanthropic body horror in The Wolf's Bite #1, and J.C. Vaughn and Traci Spencer explore teenage dreams and complicated feelings in Dreaming with Mary Sutherland #1… all through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution.

Brendon and Brian Fraim are identical twin brothers and freelance comic book artists best known for their long-running collaboration as a penciller/inker team, as Brendon typically pencils, and Brian inks. They attended Temple University's Tyler School of Art and began their professional careers in the late 1990s, including with Sean McKeever on The Waiting Place from Slave Labor Graphics, Kenzer & Company's Knights of the Dinner Table magazine, The Comic Strip with J.C. Vaughn and the webcomic America Jr., collected by Image Comics. They are now the primary artists on The Three Stooges from American Mythology.

CAROLINA KINCADE #1

by Brendon Fraim and Brian Fraim

A legendary name. A deadly curse. One chance to claim her own destiny. Carolina Kincade has spent her life in the shadow of the world's most famous archeologist—her father. But when a quest for the mythical Jewel of the Wind leads her to Mexico's Avenue of the Dead, Carolina is thrust into a perilous quest filled with mob ties, buried secrets, an old flame, and the Curse of Tezcatlipoca! The Fraim Brothers return with a new creator-owned series that's a fast, funny, danger-filled adventure where mystery and mayhem are never far behind.

Cover A: Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim

Cover B: Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim

THE THREE STOOGES: THANKSTOOGING #1

by S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, Brendon Fraim, and Brian Fraim

They put the wobble in the gobble, the har-har in harvest, and the trip in tryptophan! It's a Thanksgiving holiday extravaganza hosted by The Three Stooges and they've just been waiting to give you all the bird! Turkey – of course! Come watch as The Boys crash a beloved holiday tradition and hit it harder than Grandma Susie's fruitcake. The laughs and slaps just keep coming in an issue stuffed with holiday fun! Don't get stuck at the kiddie table, grab your copy today!

Cover A: Eric Shanower

Cover B: Brendon Fraim, Brian Fraim

Cover C: Color Photo

Cover D: B&W Photo

Cover E: Eric Shanower (Century B&W Ltd. Edition)

THE WOLF'S BITE #1

by Glenn Moane and Demi Mandir

Primal horror returns with the first-ever presentation of "The Bite" in a single issue comic book. This story of violent bloody body horror takes you on a thrill ride as a damned soul discovers a monster within. What happens when you reimagine a classic monster for today's world? You get a complex story of bloody horror that leaves victims torn and ravaged at the hands of a lycanthropic creature. Voted the best story from AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY MONSTERS, discover the terror within in this throwback black & white horror story! Glenn Moane and Demi Mandir deliver a modern horror like no other—don't miss it!

Cover A: Roy Allan Martinez

Cover B: Buz Hasson

Cover C: Roy Allan Martinez (B&W Ltd. Edition)

Cover D: Buz Hasson (Racy Edition)

Cover E: Photo

DREAMING WITH MARY SUTHERLAND #1

by J.C. Vaughn and Traci Spencer

What do dreams mean? How about when you have the exact same dream as the person you're "just friends" with in high school? And what happens when you get what you want but don't know how to handle it? DREAMING WITH MARY SUTHERLAND digs right into those questions and you might be surprised by the answers. Written by J. C. Vaughn and illustrated by Traci Spencer.

Cover A: James Nelms

Cover B: Billy Tucci

Cover C: Billy Tucci (B&W Ltd. Edition)



CATCHING HELL FEATURING REGGIE BANNISTER #1 SIGNED EDITION

by S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, and Emanuele Tommarelli

Did you miss the debut of fan favorite horror icon, Reggie Bannister, in CATCHING HELL? Well, this extremely limited run is signed by both authors, S. A. Check and James Kuhoric, and is limited to just 100 copies total. Get it before it gets you! Comes bagged and boarded with a COA and a limited CATCHING HELL trading card!



RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD #1 "MORE BRAINS" LIMITED EDITION

by S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, and Andrea Arcari

The "More Brains" editions were extremely limited and offered through a special promotion to readers. Only 250 serial-numbered copies were created. Each comes bagged and boarded with a special More Brains Certificate of Authenticity (COA) and exclusive sticker. This is the holy grail of rare RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD comics.

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