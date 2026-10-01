Posted in: Comics | Tagged: American Mythology, Dungeon Crawler Classics

American Mythology To Publish Dungeon Crawl Classics Comics

American Mythology Productions to publish Dungeon Crawl Classics Comics

Article Summary American Mythology Productions will publish original Dungeon Crawl Classics Comics through a new partnership with Goodman Games.

The Dungeon Crawl Classics Comics announcement debuted at Baltimore Comic-Con, with James Kuhoric writing alongside Joseph Goodman.

Dungeon Crawl Classics brings old-school fantasy, deadly dungeon crawls, pulp horror, and wild sword-and-sorcery energy to comics.

American Mythology’s track record with cult horror, pulp adventure, and licensed comics makes it a strong fit for Dungeon Crawl Classics.

American Mythology Productions has announced a new publishing partnership with Goodman Games to create original Dungeon Crawl Classics comic books, expanding the established tabletop RPG universe. The collaboration was revealed at Baltimore Comic-Con this week. Comics writer, owner of American Mythology Productions and former Editor-In-Chief of Bleeding Cool Magazine, James Kuhoric, will write the comics, working alongside Dungeon Crawl Classics creator Joseph Goodman.

Dungeon Crawl Classics Role Playing Game is an old-school fantasy tabletop RPG from Goodman Games, built around lethal dungeon crawls, Appendix N sword-and-sorcery, and a deliberately weird, high-variance rules set. It was designed by Joseph Goodman and first released in 2012 with rules and tone closer to early D&D. It uses its own mechanics and leans hard into pulp fantasy, cosmic horror, and "metal album cover" imagery. Adventures emphasise exploration, resource management, traps, and strange encounters over balanced combat encounters. Published modules are often short and lethal, including Sailors on the Starless Sea, Doom of the Savage Kings, and longer campaigns such as The Chained Coffin or Intrigue at the Court of Chaos. Art and layout are deliberately lurid and old-pulp, which is perfect for American Mythology.

American Mythology Productions is an independent comic publisher based in Baltimore, Maryland. It was founded in 2016 by James Kuhoric, the company's president and frequently writes its licensed books. It is best known for licensed horror and cult properties, with a sideline in classic comedy, pulp adventure, and occasional original series. The tone is fan-oriented and often grindhouse or nostalgia-driven rather than mainstream superhero. Notable titles include horror licenses Return of the Living Dead, Fright Night, Victor Crowley's Hatchet, Silent Night, Deadly Night, Valentine Bluffs Massacre,

comedy and cartoon licenses The Three Stooges, Laurel and Hardy, Pink Panther, Casper, Rocky & Bullwinkle, Underdog, and several Edgar Rice Burroughs books

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