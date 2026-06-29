Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: American Mythology, Cursedverse, Deads Inspector

American Mythology's Shared Universe Begins In September 2026 Solicits

American Mythology's shared universe, the CursedVerse, begins in their full September 2026 solicits, compared to Absolute and Ultimate universes.

Article Summary American Mythology launches the CursedVerse shared universe in September 2026 with CursedVerse: Resurrection #1.

CursedVerse: Resurrection spotlights Bombshell & Tomm Tomm, The Cemetorian vs The Night Terror, and Dash Carrington.

September 2026 solicits also include Dead Inspector #1, expanding American Mythology's horror lineup beyond CursedVerse.

Beware The Witchs Shadow, Fright Night Witching Hour #2, and Return of the Living Dead add more September horror.

The CursedVerse began on Free Comic Book Day in 2024; now it is getting a full expansion. American Mythology is starting a shared universe continuity project in their September 2026 solicits and solicitations with CursedVerse: Resurrection by S.A. Check, James Kuhoric, Mark Sparacio, Giancarlo Caracuzzo, and Emanuele Tommarelli, comparing it to Absolute and Ultimate universes with Bombshell & Tomm Tomm, The Cemetorian Vs The Night Terror, and the debut of Dash Carrington. As well as the originally crowdfunded on IndieGoGo and Kickstarter, Dead Inspector by J.C. Vaughn and Giancarlo Caracuzzo and a couple of Beware The Witch's Shadow anthology one-shots too…

CURSEDVERSE RESURRECTION #1

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A) Mark Sparacio, Giancarlo Caracuzzo, Emanuele Tommarelli (CA) Mark Sparacio

This is it! The resurrection of the CursedVerse and the first step into American Mythology's shared universe! There's something really wrong with the past and we are about to have a front row seat to see the birth of the horrors set in motion by an eternal monster. Three big stories featuring Bombshell & Tomm Tomm, The Cemetorian fights The Night Terror, and a pulp-tastic debut of Dash Carrington — the man of tomorrow! This issue has everything and is the primer for the future. If you missed out on the ABSOLUTES and THE ULTIMATES — this is your chance to get in on the ground floor of a brand new event. Where were you when the story was revealed how everything fits together? $4.99 9/16/2026

DEAD INSPECTOR #1 (OF 2)

(W) J.C. Vaughn (A) Giancarlo Caracuzzo (CA) Simone Guglielmini, Noelle Giddings

Detective David Hastings accidentally discovers there's been a serial killer operating in Pittsburgh since the 1880s! Sure, it sounds crazy. That's why he and his partner, Detective Steve Metcalf, decide to investigate it on their own, but it might be the last mistake they ever make! From writer J.C. Vaughn, the creator of AL CAPONE, VAMPIRE, and artist Giancarlo Caracuzzo, the artist of NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, comes this two-part tale. $4.99 9/16/2026

BEWARE THE WITCHS SHADOW MONSTER BASH #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Puis Calzada

Step into a world of creepy and eerie stories told from the poor souls that find their way to The Witch's hovel. From inside those blood soaked walls come three new tales of stark black & white horror harkening back to the days of mature reader horror mags. These tales will send a chill down your spine and deliver wise cracking terror for those foolish enough to enter. Come howl at the moon with us and join the Monster Bash! Stories by WILLY'S WONDERLAND screenwriter G.O. Parsons, horror writer S.A. Check, scary scribe Alexander Banchitta, and horror hack James Kuhoric! $4.99 9/30/2026

FRIGHT NIGHT WITCHING HOUR #2 (OF 2) CVR A ROY ALLAN MARTINEZ

(W) G.O. Parsons, James Kuhoric (A) Neil Vokes (CA) Roy Allan Martinez

The night gets deadlier. From G.O. Parsons (the creator of WILLY'S WONDERLAND) and James Kuhoric (FREDDY VS. JASON VS. ASH) comes the terrifying second chapter of the all-new FRIGHT NIGHT saga! After Jerry Dandrige's resurrection, Charley Brewster and Peter Vincent discover the nightmare is only beginning. A young witch arrives with a horrifying warning: Jerry seeks an ancient grimoire containing a spell capable of opening the gates of Hell itself. As supernatural evil spreads across Rancho Corvallis, Amy Peterson feels an unnatural connection pulling her toward Jerry, while Evil Ed desperately tries to keep the cursed book out of vampire hands. Zombies. Witches. Demons. The apocalypse is coming — and FRIGHT NIGHT is just getting started. Classic horror-comedy action in the spirit of the original film! $4.99 9/30/2026

RETURN LIVING DEAD UNTOLD TALES OF TARMAN #1 CVR H GREG LAROCQUE RACY VAR (MR)

(W) S.A. Check, James Kuhoric (A/CA) Greg LaRocque

The special Greg LaRocque "Racy" cover of RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD: UNTOLD TALES OF TARMAN! Incredibly limited and very spicy! When it comes to zombies — there's one name that's a "cut" above the rest. He's the Alpha-Z, the main brain drainer, the one who put the cool in the ghoul — he's Tarman, one of the most recognized undead characters in horror history! If you love RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD, you know Tarman, and you know there's only one thing he wants — more Brains! But did anyone ever ask why? Jump onboard with American Mythology's own take on where tall, dark, and oily got his start! It's fast, it's hungry, and it's coming straight for you! UNTOLD TALES OF THE TARMAN – the RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD event fans have been waiting for! SEND MORE READERS! It's gonna get messy! $9.99 9/30/2026

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