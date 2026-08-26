Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: amp, greatest american hero, Wrecker

AMP November 2026 Solicits Greatest American Hero Ends, Wrecker Begins

The Greatest American Hero ends as Wrecker begins in AMP Comics' Official Full November 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary AMP Comics November 2026 solicits spotlight Greatest American Hero #5, the finale of Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel’s run.

Greatest American Hero ends with Kevin Hinkley facing family legacy, wildfires in Los Angeles, and Bill Maxwell’s daughter.

Wrecker #1 launches a brutal new miniseries as a gun-for-hire is thrown into a deadly gang war full of bullets and chaos.

Xon Infinity #2 and Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #3 raise the stakes with mind control, alien warlords, and cosmic horror.

AMP Comics' November 2026 solicits and solicitations launch Wrecker #1 with Kevin Minor, Matthew Minor, Michael Downey and Stan Yak, dropping a gun-for-hire into the middle of a violent gang war. Greatest American Hero #5 brings Don Handfield and Alper Gecgel's run to a close, while Xon Infinity #2 continues the resistance's fight against global mind control. Hector Rodriguez III and Ariel Medel deliver the finale of Pancho Villa Monster Hunter #3, pitting the legendary revolutionary against Lovecraftian forces in a battle for Mexico's soul.

WRECKER #1 (OF 4)

(W) Kevin Minor, Matthew Minor, Michael Downey (A/CA) Stan Yak

A gun-for-hire finds himself in the middle of a gang war after a job goes sideways. Now he has to leave a trail of bullets, bodies, and explosions if he is going to get this job done before he gets caught in the crossfire.

$4.99 11/18/2026

GREATEST AMERICAN HERO #5 (OF 5)

(W) Don Handfield (A) Alper Gecgel (CA) Erwin J Arroza

Kevin Hinkley journeys into the desert to finally say goodbye to his father—but closure proves harder to find than he expected. As wildfires threaten Los Angeles, Kevin is drawn into an uneasy alliance with the sharp-tongued daughter of Bill Maxwell and forced to confront the legacy he has spent his entire life running from. $4.99 11/25/2026

XON INFINITY #2 (OF 5)

(W) Dhiraj Jeyanandarajan, Joshua Malkin, A Reid Bradshaw (A) Rafael Lanhellas (CA) Erwin J Arroza

On board the resistance's new base of operations, an advanced space station orbiting Earth, Syler learns that his research holds the key to undoing the global mind control and saving humanity. Before he can act on this information, the station is attacked from deep space by an ancient alien warlord, and the resistance must fight for their lives. $4.99 11/4/2026

PANCHO VILLA MONSTER HUNTER #3 (OF 3)

(W) Hector Rodriguez III (A) Ariel Medel (CA) Guillermo Villarreal

The final battle for Mexico's soul begins! Trapped in a hidden Lovecraftian temple deep in the Sierra Madre, Pancho Villa faces the true architect of the darkness: the enigmatic Dr. Nyarla. With the possessed alchemist Sabia serving as a living conduit and a massive portal to the Outer Gods threatening to tear reality apart, Villa must abandon brute force and rely on cunning, ancient Aztec knowledge, and the mysterious power of his rune-etched pistols. Meanwhile, Petra Herrera and El Alemán face execution at the hands of Huerta's forces and the relentless mechanical terror El Charro Negro. As loyalties are tested and the line between revolution and cosmic horror collapses, Villa makes one last desperate choice that will decide the fate of his friends—and the future of Mexico itself. The hunter becomes the hunted. The revolution meets the void. Don't miss the epic finale!

$4.99 11/11/2026

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