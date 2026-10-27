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An Absolute Intervention In Absolute Batman #25 (Spoilers)

An Absolute Intervention in Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta from DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 flips the lone hero idea, asking whether Bruce Wayne’s village is helping him or betraying him.

Bruce’s childhood friends Waylon, Oswald, Edward and Harvey are Killer Croc, Penguin, Riddler and Two-Face.

The Joker’s deadliest play in Absolute Batman #25 may be an intervention weaponizing friendship, love and mistrust.

If Bruce rejects their help, Absolute Batman #25 could recast him as Gotham’s paranoid menace instead of Jack Grimm.

Tomorrow sees the 775,000+ ordered Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta blowing away Marvel's Midnight releases for October… but it begins with something that's been popping up all over lately. An intervention. Scott Snyder has been saying how the series is against the Lone Wolf image of the superhero, and more focused on the village that surrounds him. But what if… the village is wrong?

Waylon Jones, Oswald Cobblepot, Edward Nigma and Harvey Dent, or Killer Croc, Penguin, Riddler and Two-Face. And in the Absolute Universe, Bruce Wayne's best friends growing up in Gotham, who have been put through the wringer by The Joker to become their new forms.

But what if the turning was more than physical? And what if this is the moment they turn on him, with the greatest weapon of all, their friendship? It has been noted that the intervention, even when driven by love and care, can feel like the most aggressive act of betrayal. Is this how the Absolute Joker takes down the Absolute Batman? Not through punching, kicking and killing, but through misguided, misplaced love? And if Bruce Wayne rejects this help, he suddenly looks like the paranoid, violent madman, rather than Jack Grimm.

Just like that. However, it may not go down as well as it did with Pooh Bear. And even that took some time…

Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published tomorrow by DC Comics. Odds are there will be plenty of copies (and plenty of covers) around to choose from.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman?

$5.99 10/28/2026

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