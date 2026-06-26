Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman, Cheetah, kelly thompson

An Evolutionary Cheetah Threat For Absolute Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)

An evolutionary threat of a new Absolute Cheetah for Absolute Wonder Woman? (Spoilers)

Absolute Wonder Woman #21 by Kelly Thompson and Dillon Snook was published this week, following up on the death of the Absolute Cheetah and the imprisonment of Barbara Minerva.

It was Absolute Wonder Woman #17 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman that confirmed that the Absolute Cheetah is not Barbara Minerva, as they were both present at the same time…

Instead, the Absolute Cheetah is Priscilla. As in the original DC Universe, Cheetah, Priscilla Rich.

In the DC Universe, she was originally portrayed as a young socialite with mental illnesses and a hatred of Wonder Woman after she felt she was overshadowed by her. Eventually condemned to Arkham Asylum, she became a recluse and an invalid before dying. This was later rewritten so she was murdered by her successor, Barbara. In Absolute Wonder Woman, she is murdered by Zatara, father of Zatanna, to give himself a magical edge against Wonder Woman.

And her body has been placed with Barbera Minerva by Veronica Cale in Area 41. In the hope that what might happen does happen, as the classicist-archaeologist is visited by the gods.

Something she's a bit used to by now. But plant gods… might there be an Absolute Swamp Thing on their way? Urzkartega was created by George Pérez and Chris Marrinan for the classic Wonder Woman, and recently saw the DC Prime Cheetah Barbara Minerva "renegotiate" her deal and gain her freedom.

In the Absolute Universe, there seems to be an attempt to get more of a mutually beneficial deal from the get-go, rather than one of abuse. And Barbera Minerva is taking a more… upfront role in those partnership negotiations.

Which also gives her a direct line to the person who used to be Priscilla Rich, both her socialite past…

… the deal that was made with both humans and gods that controlled her… and eventually killed her…

… and her present. The closest she can get to it anyway.

Barbarea Miberva has been Wonder Woman's ally. What she will be when she comes out of Area 41 is still on the cards… is this the "evolutionary leap forward" threat mentioned in next month's issue?

Absolute Wonder Woman #21 by Kelly Thompson, Dillon Snook

Diana's worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control. $4.99

Diana's worst nightmares come to light. The Hieron finds a new host. Barbara faces a harsh reality. Cale loses control. $4.99 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #22

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman

A DIVINE THREAT HITS HOME FOR DIANA! Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward…

$4.99 7/22/2026

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Dillon Snook (CA) Hayden Sherman A DIVINE THREAT HITS HOME FOR DIANA! Diana and Circe work together against an impossible mythological force, trying to steal a win from the jaws of defeat. Elsewhere, a growing threat for Diana makes an evolutionary leap forward… $4.99 7/22/2026 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #23

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ABSOLUTE ARES IS HERE–

AND THE EPIC HERETIC ARC BEGINS! Back from the underworld, Diana returns to Area 41 with more than justice on her mind. What she finds is not what she expected, but neither is life in Gateway, as a new threat is rising. Unfortunately, Diana recognizes this particular threat…the gods themselves have come to Gateway City! $4.99 8/26/2026

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