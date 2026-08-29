Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: DC Next Level, james harren, The Demon

An Exclusive Preview Of The Demon #1 By James Harren For DC Next Level

An Exclusive Preview Of The Demon #1 By James Harren For DC Next Level

Article Summary James Harren’s The Demon #1 for DC Next Level gets an exclusive preview ahead of its October 7, 2026 launch.

The Demon by James Harren follows Jason Blood, a shattered wanderer battling unseen Hell-beasts and his split soul.

DC’s synopsis asks whether Jason Blood can save the world and himself, and whether Etrigan will rise again.

The preview also rounds up key details on The Demon #2, teasing a Prince of Hell with a deadly grudge against Etrigan.

The Demon by James Harren was the least well-kept secret in DC Next Level. But now it's out in October. We've seen what it looks like on the outside. We've seen unlettered pages from earlier in the year. But how does it all fit together? Take a look, I'll see you on the other side.

DEMON #1

(W/A/CA) James Harren

SUPERSTAR WRITER/ARTIST JAMES HARREN TAKES THE DEMON ETRIGAN TO THE NEXT LEVEL! The world is infested with a darkness it cannot see. Beasts from Hell feast on humanity's soul. Enter: Jason Blood. A man alive too long. Witness to centuries of Hell's victories. A wanderer with a shattered mind and a split soul. Following the mute face–a lost wizard–tortured by a voice from Hell, can Jason Blood protect our world and save his soul? Will the Demon Etrigan rise again? Superstar writer/artist James Harren creates a brand-new epic starring the mightiest demon of them all! $4.99 10/7/2026

SUPERSTAR WRITER/ARTIST JAMES HARREN TAKES THE DEMON ETRIGAN TO THE NEXT LEVEL! The world is infested with a darkness it cannot see. Beasts from Hell feast on humanity's soul. Enter: Jason Blood. A man alive too long. Witness to centuries of Hell's victories. A wanderer with a shattered mind and a split soul. Following the mute face–a lost wizard–tortured by a voice from Hell, can Jason Blood protect our world and save his soul? Will the Demon Etrigan rise again? Superstar writer/artist James Harren creates a brand-new epic starring the mightiest demon of them all! $4.99 10/7/2026 DEMON #2

(W/A/CA) James Harren

WRITER/ARTIST JAMES HARREN INTRODUCES THE PRINCE OF HELL, WHO HAS A SCORE TO SETTLE WITH ETRIGAN! Jason Blood's battle against demons has reached a wall in the form of a prince of Hell. This mighty beast has a score to settle with Etrigan, but is Jason prepared to let the Demon loose? $3.99 11/4/2026

Here's the previous preview:

And the covers so far:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!