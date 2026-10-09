Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, fantastic four, Kev Walke, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four

An Official First Look Inside Midnight Fantastic Four #2 – The Touch

An Official First Look Inside Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker, with a touch between Reed and Sue...

Article Summary Marvel’s official first look at Midnight Fantastic Four #2 teases Reed Richards’ Lovecraftian visions and unraveling mind.

Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker push Midnight Fantastic Four #2 into body horror as powers emerge like terrifying curses.

Reed begins a fragile alliance with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems as dark science reshapes their future.

Midnight Fantastic Four #2 deepens Doom’s shadow, the Negative Zone mystery, and the cracks opening in reality.

We have our first official first look inside next month's Midnight Fantastic Four #2 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker from Marvel Comics, out on the 18th of November. With Reed Richards hallucinating a Lovecraftian monument.

Johnny Storm is coping with crash PTSD by making paper planes…

And the first glimmering between Reed Richards and Sue Storm… and a transforming Storm logo…

Benjamin Percy says "The First Family of the 616 is defined by their happy hand-holding togetherness… and we're taking things in a very different direction. The Midnight Four are all haunted and scarred characters and their jagged edges are what make them fit together. Reed does not know Sue, Ben, and Johnny when the story begins. And they don't have powers either, though when they do come, know that they'll be body horror afflictions that feel more like curses out of their control. We have a fake-out in the first issue. We meet a character named Victor, who is Reed's research assistant, and who dies in a catastrophic lab accident. As it turns out, this is Doom's son, which puts Reed in the crosshairs. There's something Doom is hiding beneath that mask… but you'll all have to wait and see. There's also much more in store for Vic, Jr. (Doomior?), but you'll all have to wait and see for that as well. There are holes in our world. Frail geographies. And on the other side of them… something is trying to get in. Sue sees herself as a kind of Magellan, wanting to explore (and exploit) unexplored geographies. Reed is drawn to the Negative Zone for other reasons…"

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

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