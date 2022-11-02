An Original Piece of Liana Kangas Art Hits Auction At Heritage

Artist Liana Kangas has been on a meteoric rise in the comics industry for the past few years. She has become known for her dynamic artwork on indie titles like her creator-owned series She Said Destroy with co-creator and writer Joe Corallo and her new Kickstarted title at IDW Publishing True Kvlt, as well as her work on major brands including Star Wars, Archie, and other titles. She has also become known as a major force in the collectible cover market, contributing to direct market hits as well as crowdfunded projects, including Glarien and MMMA: Mixed Magical Martial Arts, where her use of vibrant, neon colors sets her apart. She has used streaming and podcasts to become well-known as a rising force in comics and has a major new launch coming soon from BOOM! Studios with December 2022's Known Your Station #1, where she is drawing from a script by Sarah Gailey. As Liana's star in comics continues to rise, what better time to bring home some of her original artwork? You can now check out a terrific piece of hers live at Heritage Auctions today. Let's take a look at the listing.

Comics artist Liana Kangas is best known for her work with IDW, BOOM! Studios, Image, and more. She produced this poignant poem with floral accents as her contribution to the Benefit Anthology for Ukraine, which donated all proceeds to the Women's Campaign International to benefit Ukraine relief. Ink over printed lines on Bristol board with an image area of 14" x 10". Signed/dated and in Excellent condition. Proceeds donated to The Voices of Children Foundation to benefit Ukrainian relief.

Fans of Liana Kangas can now head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on this uniquely beautiful piece of artwork. Best of luck to everyone attempting to bring the original illustration home today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.