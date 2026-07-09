Posted in: Comics | Tagged: 247 comics, Cyber League, Daniel Warren Johnson, MANIX, Penguin Random House, sdcc

Anderson Carman Debuts Cyber League At SDCC With Daniel Warren Johnson

Anderson Carman debuts Cyber League at San Diego Comic-Con with Daniel Warren Johnson

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson joins Anderson Carman’s Cyber League SDCC debut with a special cover for the new 247 Comics ashcan.

Cyber League follows Asher and the Naturals as they challenge cyborg athletes to prove human talent can still win.

Anderson Carman writes, draws, colors, and letters Cyber League, expanding his Webtoon series into its first print release.

Carman says Cyber League wasn’t conceived as anti-AI, but explores the cost of body augmentation in a black-and-white sports future.

Anderson Carman is creating a new comic book, Cyber League, and debuting it at San Diego Comic-Con. A SCAD-trained artist and Ringo Award nominee, he previously created the comic book series Fear Hunters and the children's book Stan the Green Flamingo. Previously appearing on Webtoon, Cyber League is his new thing with 247 Comics, who are distributed through TokyoPop and Penguin Random House,

"In Cyber League Baseball, the players have surpassed human athleticism with the addition of robotic augmentations to their bodies. Asher, however, doesn't think it's worth the cost to cut up his body just to win baseball. Instead, he rallies a team of Natural players to take on the Cyber League and prove that true athleticism can't be replaced by machines."

Cyber League sees a baseball league made up of cyborgs,as Asher and his ragtag team of humans, the Naturals, try to win the championship. Writer, artist, colourist, letterer, Anderson Carman's Cyber League SDCC ashcan is its print debut, with covers by Daniel Warren Johnson and MANIX of Kikomachine Komix. It will also be available in a limited Trade Dress Free Foil Edition.

"I didn't actually mean for it to be an anti-AI book, because AI wasn't even in the conversation when I started writing this. That's not the thesis of the book, but it's kind of underneath the surface… A very early setup is that it's very apparent that the augments aren't good for you, but people use them anyway.I think there is more nuance in real-world conversations, but I think in fictional narratives, for the sake of the reader, it's helpful to paint things in black and white" says Anderson Carman.

247 Comics will be at the Tokyopop booth 1837 at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 for those who want to check out a copy…

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